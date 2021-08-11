Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G vs Huawei Mate Xs VS Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Huawei Mate Xs Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Huawei Mate Xs, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Waterproof body (IPX8 classification)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Delivers 124% higher maximum brightness (920 against 411 nits)

Has a 1 inch larger screen size

48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (769K versus 519K)

Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB

Supports wireless charging up to 10W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate Xs Shows 12% longer battery life (84 vs 75 hours)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB

Has 2 SIM card slots

11% higher pixel density (414 vs 374 PPI)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 7.6 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1768 x 2208 pixels 1148 x 2480 pixels Aspect ratio 22.5:18 19.5:9 PPI 374 ppi 414 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus - Screen-to-body ratio 88.8% 86.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97.3% 96.3% PWM 245 Hz 242 Hz Response time 6.4 ms 4.2 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G +124% 920 nits Mate Xs 411 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) Width 128.1 mm (5.04 inches) 146.2 mm (5.76 inches) Thickness 6.4 mm (0.25 inches) 5.4 mm (0.21 inches) Weight 271 gramm (9.56 oz) 300 gramm (10.58 oz) Waterproof IPX8 No Rear material Glass Metal Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver, Green Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G +2% 88.8% Mate Xs 86.9%

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 10 ROM One UI 4.0 EMUI 10 OS size 39 GB 15.7 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 40 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 7535 x 5305 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 Exmor RS (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6", SK Hynix Hi-1337 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 80 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Optical stabilization

Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels - Image resolution 3648 x 2736 - Aperture f/2.2 - Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.22 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.2" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS - DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G 134 Mate Xs n/a Video quality Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G 103 Mate Xs n/a Generic camera score Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G 124 Mate Xs n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 21 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G +8% 88.7 dB Mate Xs 81.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2021 February 2020 Release date August 2021 March 2020 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G is definitely a better buy.