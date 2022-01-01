Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G vs 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
OnePlus 10 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
  • Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (920 against 776 nits)
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1086 and 971 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Shows 43% longer battery life (107 vs 75 hours)
  • 40% higher pixel density (525 vs 374 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4400 mAh
  • 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (998K versus 771K)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 54.2 mm narrower
  • More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 12

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
vs
10 Pro

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 7.6 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1768 x 2208 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 22.5:18 20:9
PPI 374 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 88.8% 90%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97.3% -
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 6.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G +19%
920 nits
10 Pro
776 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 128.1 mm (5.04 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 6.4 mm (0.25 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 271 gramm (9.56 oz) 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
88.8%
10 Pro +1%
90%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and OnePlus 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 730
GPU clock 840 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 4 -
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G +12%
1086
10 Pro
971
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
3222
10 Pro +6%
3422
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
771812
10 Pro +29%
998794
CPU 207270 229138
GPU 272918 438172
Memory 144935 172155
UX 151113 168167
Total score 771812 998794
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
5502
10 Pro +74%
9563
Stability 61% 64%
Graphics test 32 FPS 57 FPS
Graphics score 5502 9563
PCMark 3.0 score 13523 10936
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12.1
ROM One UI 4.1 ColorOS 12.1
OS size 39 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (33% in 30 min) Yes (98% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:46 hr 0:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
10:17 hr
10 Pro +32%
13:38 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
13:50 hr
10 Pro +20%
16:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
23:37 hr
10 Pro +42%
33:17 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3.3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 150°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", SK Hynix Hi-1337 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2021 January 2022
Release date August 2021 January 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 10 Pro. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G.

