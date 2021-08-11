Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G vs Find N – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G vs Oppo Find N

Самсунг Галакси Z Fold3 5G
VS
Оппо Find N
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
Oppo Find N

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Oppo Find N, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (920 against 783 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 12.1 mm narrower
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1088 and 984 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find N
  • Shows 20% longer battery life (90 vs 75 hours)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
vs
Find N

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 7.6 inches 7.1 inches
Resolution 1768 x 2208 pixels 1792 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 22.5:18 -
PPI 374 ppi 370 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 88.8% 87.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 97.3% -
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 6.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G +17%
920 nits
Find N
783 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 132.6 mm (5.22 inches)
Width 128.1 mm (5.04 inches) 140.2 mm (5.52 inches)
Thickness 6.4 mm (0.25 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 271 gramm (9.56 oz) 275 gramm (9.7 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G +2%
88.8%
Find N
87.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and Oppo Find N in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G +11%
1088
Find N
984
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
3215
Find N +8%
3460
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
769953
Find N +6%
818443
CPU 207270 -
GPU 272918 -
Memory 144935 -
UX 151113 -
Total score 769953 818443
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 61% -
Graphics test 32 FPS -
Graphics score 5505 -
PCMark 3.0 score 13522 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
ROM One UI 4.0 -
OS size 39 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (33% in 30 min) Yes (57% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:46 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
10:17 hr
Find N +13%
11:47 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
13:50 hr
Find N
13:53 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
23:37 hr
Find N +4%
24:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", SK Hynix Hi-1337 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 10 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2021 December 2021
Release date August 2021 December 2021
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Find N.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 13 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
2. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
3. Apple iPhone 13 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G and Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G and Oppo Find N
6. Huawei Mate X and Oppo Find N
7. Huawei Mate Xs and Oppo Find N

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish