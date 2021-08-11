Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G vs Oppo Find N VS Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Oppo Find N Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Oppo Find N, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (920 against 783 nits)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Better grip in hands – the body is 12.1 mm narrower

11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1088 and 984 points

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Oppo Find N Shows 20% longer battery life (90 vs 75 hours)

Has 2 SIM card slots

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 7.6 inches 7.1 inches Resolution 1768 x 2208 pixels 1792 x 1920 pixels Aspect ratio 22.5:18 - PPI 374 ppi 370 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 88.8% 87.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 97.3% - PWM 245 Hz - Response time 6.4 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G +17% 920 nits Find N 783 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 132.6 mm (5.22 inches) Width 128.1 mm (5.04 inches) 140.2 mm (5.52 inches) Thickness 6.4 mm (0.25 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 271 gramm (9.56 oz) 275 gramm (9.7 oz) Waterproof IPX8 - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver, Green White, Black, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G +2% 88.8% Find N 87.3%

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 ROM One UI 4.0 - OS size 39 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6", SK Hynix Hi-1337 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 10 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 3648 x 2736 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/2.74" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G 134 Find N n/a Video quality Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G 103 Find N n/a Generic camera score Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G 124 Find N n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G 88.7 dB Find N n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2021 December 2021 Release date August 2021 December 2021 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Find N.