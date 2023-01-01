Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G vs A53 5G VS Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Delivers 11% higher peak brightness (920 against 828 nits) Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Weighs 82 grams less The phone is 7-months newer

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 7.6 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1768 x 2208 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 22.5:18 20:9 PPI 374 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 830 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 88.8% 85.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97.3% 97.6% PWM 245 Hz 250 Hz Response time 6.4 ms 9 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G +11% 920 nits Galaxy A53 5G 828 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 159.6 mm (6.28 inches) Width 128.1 mm (5.04 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 6.4 mm (0.25 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 271 g (9.56 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz) Waterproof IPX8 IP67 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Green White, Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G +4% 88.8% Galaxy A53 5G 85.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 12 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 5.1 OS size 39 GB 36 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4400 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (10 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (33% in 30 min) Yes (45% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:46 hr 1:24 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 07:38 hr 10:38 hr Watching video 11:50 hr 15:55 hr Gaming 04:51 hr 05:01 hr Standby 75 hr 120 hr General battery life Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G 23:53 hr Galaxy A53 5G +42% 33:59 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode - Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G +3% 88.7 dB Galaxy A53 5G 86.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced August 2021 March 2022 Release date August 2021 April 2022 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G is definitely a better buy.