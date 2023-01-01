Here we compared two smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1380 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.