Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G vs Note 10 Plus VS Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9825 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size

41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (783K versus 554K)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (927 against 795 nits)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Shows 43% longer battery life (107 vs 75 hours)

32% higher pixel density (495 vs 374 PPI)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB

Has 2 SIM card slots

Better grip in hands – the body is 50.9 mm narrower

Weighs 75 grams less

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Price Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 7.6 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1768 x 2208 pixels 1440 x 3040 pixels Aspect ratio 22.5:18 19:9 PPI 374 ppi 495 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 88.8% 92.39% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97.3% 95.4% PWM 245 Hz 250 Hz Response time 6.4 ms 3.6 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G +17% 927 nits Galaxy Note 10 Plus 795 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) Width 128.1 mm (5.04 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) Thickness 6.4 mm (0.25 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 271 gramm (9.56 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz) Waterproof IPX8 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver, Green White, Black, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G 88.8% Galaxy Note 10 Plus +4% 92.39%

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM One UI 4.0 One UI 3.1 OS size 39 GB 31.6 GB

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G +4% 88.7 dB Galaxy Note 10 Plus 85.7 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2021 August 2019 Release date August 2021 August 2019 SAR (head) - 0.19 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.4 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G. But if the battery life, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus.