Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Z Fold3 5G vs Galaxy Note 9 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G vs Note 9

Самсунг Галакси Z Fold3 5G
VS
Самсунг Галакси Ноут 9
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9810 and came out 36 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 1.2 inches larger screen size
  • Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 41% higher maximum brightness (937 against 664 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 3-years newer
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 4000 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888 5G
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 9
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Shows 29% longer battery life (97 vs 75 hours)
  • 37% higher pixel density (514 vs 374 PPI)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 51.7 mm narrower
  • Weighs 70 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
vs
Galaxy Note 9

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 7.6 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1768 x 2208 pixels 1440 x 2960 pixels
Aspect ratio 22.5:18 18.5:9
PPI 374 ppi 514 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88.8% 84.32%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 144.6%
PWM - 227 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G +41%
937 nits
Galaxy Note 9
664 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 128.1 mm (5.04 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 6.4 mm (0.25 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 271 gramm (9.56 oz) 201 gramm (7.09 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G +5%
88.8%
Galaxy Note 9
84.32%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G72MP18
GPU clock 840 MHz 572 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~658 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1794 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 3.1.1 One UI 2.5
OS size - 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (33% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:46 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
10:17 hr
Galaxy Note 9 +22%
12:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
13:50 hr
Galaxy Note 9 +22%
16:45 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
23:37 hr
Galaxy Note 9 +20%
28:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 4 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2688 x 1520 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.8 f/1.7
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 2 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1440p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2021 August 2018
Release date August 2021 August 2018
Launch price ~ 2000 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) - 0.381 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.509 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra or Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
2. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra or Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 or Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
4. Samsung Galaxy S10 or Samsung Galaxy Note 9
5. Apple iPhone 11 or Samsung Galaxy Note 9
6. Xiaomi Mi 9 or Samsung Galaxy Note 9
7. Samsung Galaxy S9 or Samsung Galaxy Note 9
8. Apple iPhone XS Max or Samsung Galaxy Note 9

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish