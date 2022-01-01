Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G vs S10 Plus VS Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Has a 1.2 inches larger screen size

55% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (783K versus 505K)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 4100 mAh

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (927 against 799 nits)

Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Shows 21% longer battery life (91 vs 75 hours)

40% higher pixel density (522 vs 374 PPI)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Has 2 SIM card slots

Better grip in hands – the body is 54 mm narrower

Weighs 96 grams less

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Price Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 7.6 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1768 x 2208 pixels 1440 x 3040 pixels Aspect ratio 22.5:18 19:9 PPI 374 ppi 522 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 88.8% 87.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97.3% 96.5% PWM 245 Hz 235 Hz Response time 6.4 ms 4.8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G +16% 927 nits Galaxy S10 Plus 799 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 157.6 mm (6.2 inches) Width 128.1 mm (5.04 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 6.4 mm (0.25 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 271 gramm (9.56 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz) Waterproof IPX8 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver, Green Black, Blue, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G +1% 88.8% Galaxy S10 Plus 87.5%

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM One UI 4.0 One UI 4.0 OS size 39 GB 46.5 GB

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G +1% 88.7 dB Galaxy S10 Plus 87.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2021 February 2019 Release date August 2021 March 2019 SAR (head) - 0.516 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.582 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G is definitely a better buy.