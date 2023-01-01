Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G vs Galaxy S20 Plus – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
  • Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
  • 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (771K versus 520K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Delivers 16% higher peak brightness (920 against 796 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (28:26 vs 23:53 hours)
  • 40% higher pixel density (524 vs 374 PPI)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 54.4 mm narrower
  • Weighs 85 grams less
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
vs
Galaxy S20 Plus

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 7.6 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1768 x 2208 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 22.5:18 20:9
PPI 374 ppi 524 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 88.8% 90.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.3% 99.7%
PWM 245 Hz 214 Hz
Response time 6.4 ms 9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G +16%
920 nits
Galaxy S20 Plus
796 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 128.1 mm (5.04 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 6.4 mm (0.25 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 271 g (9.56 oz) 186 g (6.56 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green Black, Gray, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
Max clock 2840 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 840 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G +48%
771812
Galaxy S20 Plus
520871
CPU 207270 135748
GPU 272918 155476
Memory 144935 113898
UX 151113 115935
Total score 771812 520871
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 39.8 °C 48.1 °C
Stability 64% 50%
Graphics test 31 FPS 25 FPS
Graphics score 5332 4293
PCMark 3.0
Web score 11979 8688
Video editing 7637 5887
Photo editing 29761 30778
Data manipulation 10530 8535
Writing score 15571 12229
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1000 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 4.1
OS size 39 GB 23.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (33% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 84 min)
Full charging time 1:46 hr 1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:38 hr 09:33 hr
Watching video 11:50 hr 13:44 hr
Gaming 04:51 hr 03:56 hr
Standby 75 hr 92 hr
General battery life
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
23:53 hr
Galaxy S20 Plus +19%
28:26 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 1.1x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", SK Hynix Hi-1337 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 29 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
Depth lens - - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 2592 x 3872
Aperture f/1.8 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 2 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.2"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 22
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2021 February 2020
Release date August 2021 March 2020
SAR (head) - 0.38 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.57 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

