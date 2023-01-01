Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G vs S20 Plus VS Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (771K versus 520K)

48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (771K versus 520K) The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB

Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Delivers 16% higher peak brightness (920 against 796 nits)

Delivers 16% higher peak brightness (920 against 796 nits) The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Shows 19% longer battery life (28:26 vs 23:53 hours)

Shows 19% longer battery life (28:26 vs 23:53 hours) 40% higher pixel density (524 vs 374 PPI)

40% higher pixel density (524 vs 374 PPI) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots Better grip in hands – the body is 54.4 mm narrower

Better grip in hands – the body is 54.4 mm narrower Weighs 85 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 7.6 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1768 x 2208 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 22.5:18 20:9 PPI 374 ppi 524 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 88.8% 90.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97.3% 99.7% PWM 245 Hz 214 Hz Response time 6.4 ms 9 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G +16% 920 nits Galaxy S20 Plus 796 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) Width 128.1 mm (5.04 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 6.4 mm (0.25 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 271 g (9.56 oz) 186 g (6.56 oz) Waterproof IPX8 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver, Green Black, Gray, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G 88.8% Galaxy S20 Plus +2% 90.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 1000 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 4.1 OS size 39 GB 23.6 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4400 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 25 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (33% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 84 min) Full charging time 1:46 hr 1:25 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 07:38 hr 09:33 hr Watching video 11:50 hr 13:44 hr Gaming 04:51 hr 03:56 hr Standby 75 hr 92 hr General battery life Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G 23:53 hr Galaxy S20 Plus +19% 28:26 hr

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode - Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 22 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G +4% 88.7 dB Galaxy S20 Plus 85 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2021 February 2020 Release date August 2021 March 2020 SAR (head) - 0.38 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.57 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus.