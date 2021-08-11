Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Z Fold3 5G vs Galaxy S20 Ultra – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G vs S20 Ultra

Самсунг Галакси Z Fold3 5G
VS
Самсунг Галакси С20 Ультра
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888 5G
  • 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1100 and 929 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (87 vs 75 hours)
  • 37% higher pixel density (511 vs 374 PPI)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4400 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 52.1 mm narrower
  • Weighs 51 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
vs
Galaxy S20 Ultra

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 7.6 inches 6.9 inches
Resolution 1768 x 2208 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 22.5:18 20:9
PPI 374 ppi 511 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 88.8% 89.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.2%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 6.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G +3%
937 nits
Galaxy S20 Ultra
907 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 166.9 mm (6.57 inches)
Width 128.1 mm (5.04 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 6.4 mm (0.25 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 271 gramm (9.56 oz) 220 gramm (7.76 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 840 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 3.1.1 One UI 3.0
OS size - 23.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (33% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 80 min)
Full charging time 1:46 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
10:17 hr
Galaxy S20 Ultra +1%
10:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G +8%
13:50 hr
Galaxy S20 Ultra
12:53 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
23:37 hr
Galaxy S20 Ultra +4%
24:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 12032 x 9204
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 4x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
Depth lens - - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
- Pixel size: 5 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 4 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 2688 x 1520 7864 x 5200
Aperture f/1.8 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 2 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.65"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 22
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2021 February 2020
Release date August 2021 March 2020
Launch price ~ 2000 USD ~ 1250 USD
SAR (head) - 0.32 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.56 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
2. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
4. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
5. Huawei Honor 20 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
6. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
7. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
8. Huawei P40 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish