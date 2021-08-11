Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Z Fold3 5G vs Galaxy S21 Plus – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
  • Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Shows 52% longer battery life (114 vs 75 hours)
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4400 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 52.5 mm narrower
  • Weighs 71 grams less

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 7.6 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1768 x 2208 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 22.5:18 20:9
PPI 374 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 88.8% 88.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.9%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 6.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G +4%
910 nits
Galaxy S21 Plus
875 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 161.5 mm (6.36 inches)
Width 128.1 mm (5.04 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 6.4 mm (0.25 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 271 gramm (9.56 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Samsung Exynos 2100
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G78 MP14
GPU clock 840 MHz 760 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 2750 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
AnTuTu Smartphone Scores (15th and 46th place)
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1.1 One UI 3.1
OS size - 27.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (33% in 30 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:46 hr 1:12 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
10:17 hr
Galaxy S21 Plus +33%
13:55 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
13:50 hr
Galaxy S21 Plus +37%
18:53 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
23:37 hr
Galaxy S21 Plus +33%
31:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 1.1x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 4 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 2688 x 1520 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/1.8 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 2 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.24"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2021 January 2021
Release date August 2021 February 2021
Launch price ~ 2000 USD ~ 1125 USD
SAR (head) - 0.54 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.33 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus. It has a better battery life, connectivity, and design.

