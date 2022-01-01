Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G vs Galaxy S22 VS Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Samsung Galaxy S22 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S22, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Has a 1.5 inches larger screen size

Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 3700 mAh

Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Delivers 41% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 915 nits)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (890K versus 770K)

Has 2 SIM card slots

Better grip in hands – the body is 57.5 mm narrower

14% higher pixel density (425 vs 374 PPI)

Weighs 104 grams less

8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1176 and 1091 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 7.6 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1768 x 2208 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 22.5:18 19.5:9 PPI 374 ppi 425 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Screen-to-body ratio 88.8% 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97.3% - PWM 245 Hz - Response time 6.4 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G 915 nits Galaxy S22 +41% 1294 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 146 mm (5.75 inches) Width 128.1 mm (5.04 inches) 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) Thickness 6.4 mm (0.25 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 271 gramm (9.56 oz) 167 gramm (5.89 oz) Waterproof IPX8 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver, Green White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G +2% 88.8% Galaxy S22 87.4%

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM One UI 4.0 One UI 4.1 OS size 39 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 - Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6", SK Hynix Hi-1337 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 3648 x 2736 3872 x 2592 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.24" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G 134 Galaxy S22 n/a Video quality Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G 103 Galaxy S22 n/a Generic camera score Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G 124 Galaxy S22 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G 88.7 dB Galaxy S22 n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2021 February 2022 Release date August 2021 March 2022 SAR (head) - 0.21 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.59 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S22. It has a better performance, battery life, connectivity, and design.