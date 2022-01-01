Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G vs S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
- Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
- The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Delivers 91% higher maximum brightness (1767 against 927 nits)
- 34% higher pixel density (500 vs 374 PPI)
- Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4400 mAh
- 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (911K versus 783K)
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Better grip in hands – the body is 50.2 mm narrower
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|7.6 inches
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1768 x 2208 pixels
|1440 x 3080 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|22.5:18
|20:9
|PPI
|374 ppi
|500 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.8%
|90%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97.3%
|-
|PWM
|245 Hz
|-
|Response time
|6.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|Width
|128.1 mm (5.04 inches)
|77.9 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|6.4 mm (0.25 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|271 gramm (9.56 oz)
|228 gramm (8.04 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX8
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|818 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|-
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1104
1209
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3241
3282
|CPU
|207270
|209613
|GPU
|272918
|398998
|Memory
|144935
|146399
|UX
|151113
|151953
|Total score
|783632
|911001
|Stability
|61%
|-
|Graphics test
|33 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|5523
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|13514
|-
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Smartphone Scores (32nd and 7th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI 4.0
|One UI 4.1
|OS size
|39 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4400 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|45 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (10 W)
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (33% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|1:46 hr
|-
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:17 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:50 hr
Talk (3G)
23:37 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 10x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", SK Hynix Hi-1337 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2736
|7864 x 5200
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|1/2.82"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2021
|February 2022
|Release date
|August 2021
|February 2022
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) is definitely a better buy.
