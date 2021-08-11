Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G vs Galaxy Z Flip
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
- Waterproof body (IPX8 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 3300 mAh
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (769K versus 519K)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Delivers 55% higher maximum brightness (919 against 592 nits)
- Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
- Shows 13% longer battery life (85 vs 75 hours)
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Better grip in hands – the body is 54.5 mm narrower
- 14% higher pixel density (425 vs 374 PPI)
- Weighs 88 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|7.6 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1768 x 2208 pixels
|1080 x 2636 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|22.5:18
|21.9:9
|PPI
|374 ppi
|425 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.8%
|82.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97.3%
|98.8%
|PWM
|245 Hz
|145 Hz
|Response time
|6.4 ms
|4.2 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
|167.3 mm (6.59 inches)
|Width
|128.1 mm (5.04 inches)
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|6.4 mm (0.25 inches)
|7.2 mm (0.28 inches)
|Weight
|271 gramm (9.56 oz)
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX8
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|687 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|~1036 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G +41%
1092
774
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G +21%
3234
2679
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G +48%
769947
519367
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Smartphone Scores (18th and 136th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|One UI 3.1.1
|One UI 2.5
|OS size
|39 GB
|32.9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4400 mAh
|3300 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (10 W)
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (33% in 30 min)
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:46 hr
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:17 hr
Galaxy Z Flip +39%
14:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:50 hr
Galaxy Z Flip +7%
14:47 hr
Talk (3G)
23:37 hr
Galaxy Z Flip +18%
27:55 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", SK Hynix Hi-1337 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2736
|2592 x 3872
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G +23%
134
109
Video quality
103
Generic camera score
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G +18%
124
105
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|16
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2021
|February 2020
|Release date
|August 2021
|May 2020
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.37 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.55 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G is definitely a better buy.
