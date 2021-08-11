Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G vs Galaxy Z Flip – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G vs Galaxy Z Flip

Самсунг Галакси Z Fold3 5G
VS
Самсунг Галакси Z Flip
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
  • Waterproof body (IPX8 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 3300 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (769K versus 519K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 55% higher maximum brightness (919 against 592 nits)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (85 vs 75 hours)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 54.5 mm narrower
  • 14% higher pixel density (425 vs 374 PPI)
  • Weighs 88 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
vs
Galaxy Z Flip

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 7.6 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1768 x 2208 pixels 1080 x 2636 pixels
Aspect ratio 22.5:18 21.9:9
PPI 374 ppi 425 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 88.8% 82.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.3% 98.8%
PWM 245 Hz 145 Hz
Response time 6.4 ms 4.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G +55%
919 nits
Galaxy Z Flip
592 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 167.3 mm (6.59 inches)
Width 128.1 mm (5.04 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 6.4 mm (0.25 inches) 7.2 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 271 gramm (9.56 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 640
GPU clock 840 MHz 687 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G +48%
769947
Galaxy Z Flip
519367
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM One UI 3.1.1 One UI 2.5
OS size 39 GB 32.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (33% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:46 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
10:17 hr
Galaxy Z Flip +39%
14:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
13:50 hr
Galaxy Z Flip +7%
14:47 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
23:37 hr
Galaxy Z Flip +18%
27:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", SK Hynix Hi-1337 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 2592 x 3872
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G +3%
88.7 dB
Galaxy Z Flip
86.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2021 February 2020
Release date August 2021 May 2020
SAR (head) - 0.37 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.55 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

