Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G vs Galaxy Z Flip 4
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
- Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 3700 mAh
- Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
- Thinner bezels – 6.7% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
- 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1029K versus 782K)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 56.2 mm narrower
- 14% higher pixel density (426 vs 374 PPI)
- Weighs 84 grams less
- 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1281 and 1104 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|7.6 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1768 x 2208 pixels
|1080 x 2640 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|22.5:18
|21.9:9
|PPI
|374 ppi
|426 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|-
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|1200 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|-
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.8%
|82.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97.3%
|-
|PWM
|245 Hz
|-
|Response time
|6.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
|165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
|Width
|128.1 mm (5.04 inches)
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|6.4 mm (0.25 inches)
|6.9 mm (0.27 inches)
|Weight
|271 gramm (9.56 oz)
|187 gramm (6.6 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX8
|IPX8
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|3190 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|-
|Channels
|4
|-
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1104
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +16%
1281
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3242
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +15%
3722
|CPU
|207270
|-
|GPU
|272918
|-
|Memory
|144935
|-
|UX
|151113
|-
|Total score
|782764
|1029199
|Stability
|62%
|-
|Graphics test
|32 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|5428
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|13522
|-
AnTuTu 9 Android Smartphone Scores (78th and 17th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
|One UI 4.1
|OS size
|39 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4400 mAh
|3700 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (10 W)
|Yes (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (33% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|1:46 hr
|-
|Web browsing
|07:38 hr
|-
|Watching video
|11:50 hr
|-
|Gaming
|04:51 hr
|-
|Standby
|75 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", SK Hynix Hi-1337 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2736
|2592 x 3872
|Aperture
|f/1.8
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|2 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2021
|August 2022
|Release date
|August 2021
|August 2022
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
If the camera is more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.
