Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Z Fold3 5G vs Galaxy Z Fold 2 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G vs Galaxy Z Fold 2

Самсунг Галакси Z Fold3 5G
VS
Самсунг Галакси Z Fold 2
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
  • Waterproof body (IPX8 classification)
  • Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (937 against 725 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888 5G
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1100 and 984 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (81 vs 75 hours)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
vs
Galaxy Z Fold 2

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 7.6 inches 7.6 inches
Resolution 1768 x 2208 pixels 1768 x 2208 pixels
Aspect ratio 22.5:18 22.5:18
PPI 374 ppi 373 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 88.8% 89.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 219 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G +29%
937 nits
Galaxy Z Fold 2
725 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 128.1 mm (5.04 inches) 128.2 mm (5.05 inches)
Thickness 6.4 mm (0.25 inches) 6.9 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 271 gramm (9.56 oz) 279 gramm (9.84 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 650
GPU clock 840 MHz 645 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1365 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 2750 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 3.1.1 One UI 3.0
OS size - 35.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes (11 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (33% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 33 min)
Full charging time 1:46 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G +13%
10:17 hr
Galaxy Z Fold 2
9:03 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G +4%
13:50 hr
Galaxy Z Fold 2
13:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
23:37 hr
Galaxy Z Fold 2 +5%
24:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 4 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 2688 x 1520 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/1.8 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 2 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.2"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2021 August 2020
Release date August 2021 September 2020
Launch price ~ 2000 USD ~ 2250 USD
SAR (head) - 0.291 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.453 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G. It has a better display and design.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra or Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
2. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra or Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
3. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 or Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
4. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra or Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
5. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra or Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
6. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra or Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
7. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus or Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
8. Huawei Mate X or Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish