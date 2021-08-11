Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G vs Galaxy Z Fold 2
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
- Waterproof body (IPX8 classification)
- Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (937 against 725 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 1-year newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888 5G
- 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1100 and 984 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
- Shows 8% longer battery life (81 vs 75 hours)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|7.6 inches
|7.6 inches
|Resolution
|1768 x 2208 pixels
|1768 x 2208 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|22.5:18
|22.5:18
|PPI
|374 ppi
|373 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.8%
|89.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|PWM
|-
|219 Hz
|Response time
|-
|8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|Width
|128.1 mm (5.04 inches)
|128.2 mm (5.05 inches)
|Thickness
|6.4 mm (0.25 inches)
|6.9 mm (0.27 inches)
|Weight
|271 gramm (9.56 oz)
|279 gramm (9.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX8
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|3100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|645 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|~1365 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|12 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G +12%
1100
984
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3245
Galaxy Z Fold 2 +4%
3381
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
601472
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|One UI 3.1.1
|One UI 3.0
|OS size
|-
|35.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4400 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (10 W)
|Yes (11 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (33% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 33 min)
|Full charging time
|1:46 hr
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G +13%
10:17 hr
9:03 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:50 hr
13:02 hr
Talk (3G)
23:37 hr
Galaxy Z Fold 2 +5%
24:56 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|4 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2688 x 1520
|3648 x 2736
|Aperture
|f/1.8
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|2 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2021
|August 2020
|Release date
|August 2021
|September 2020
|Launch price
|~ 2000 USD
|~ 2250 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.291 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.453 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G. It has a better display and design.
