Sony Xperia 1 II vs Apple iPhone 11

Sony Xperia 1 II
Apple iPhone 11

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1 II (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 24, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1 II
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 97% higher pixel density (643 vs 326 PPI)
  • Comes with 890 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3110 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 5% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (94 vs 83 hours)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Sony
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 49% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1310 and 881 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 1 II
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1644 x 3840 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 19.5:9
PPI 643 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 123.3% 99.8%
PWM 240 Hz Not detected
Response time 7.5 ms 24.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 999:1
Max. Brightness
Xperia 1 II
607 nits
iPhone 11 +5%
639 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 71.1 mm (2.8 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen to body ratio
Xperia 1 II +6%
84%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 1 II and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 587 MHz -
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 1 II
881
iPhone 11 +49%
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 1 II
3307
iPhone 11 +4%
3442
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 1 II +6%
542605
iPhone 11
513644

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
OS size 20 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 21 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (11 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 1 II
9:52 hr
iPhone 11 +61%
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 1 II
12:35 hr
iPhone 11 +49%
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 1 II +78%
31:02 hr
iPhone 11
17:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 120°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3T2 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type - BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 22 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 1 II
77.3 dB
iPhone 11 +7%
83 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 September 2019
Release date July 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 1000 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.67 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia 1 II. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 11.

