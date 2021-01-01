Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 1 II vs iPhone XR – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1 II (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 24, 2020, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1 II
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 97% higher pixel density (643 vs 326 PPI)
  • Comes with 1058 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2942 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (542K versus 417K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Sony
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (692 against 607 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1095 and 881 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 1 II
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1644 x 3840 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 19.5:9
PPI 643 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space 123.3% 100%
PWM 240 Hz Not detected
Response time 7.5 ms 32.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1920:1
Max. Brightness
Xperia 1 II
607 nits
iPhone XR +14%
692 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 71.1 mm (2.8 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen to body ratio
Xperia 1 II +6%
84%
iPhone XR
79%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 1 II and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 587 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 1 II
881
iPhone XR +24%
1095
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 1 II +49%
3307
iPhone XR
2215
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 1 II +30%
542605
iPhone XR
417232

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
OS size 20 GB 11.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 2942 mAh
Charge power 21 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (11 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:43 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 1 II
9:52 hr
iPhone XR +37%
13:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 1 II
12:35 hr
iPhone XR +22%
15:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 1 II +106%
31:02 hr
iPhone XR
15:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 124° -
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3T2 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
-
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 22 20
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 1 II
77.3 dB
iPhone XR +12%
86.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 September 2018
Release date July 2020 October 2018
Launch price ~ 1000 USD ~ 812 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.67 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 1 II is definitely a better buy.

