Sony Xperia 1 II vs Google Pixel 4

Сони Иксперия 1 II
Sony Xperia 1 II
VS
Гугл Пиксель 4
Google Pixel 4

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1 II (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 24, 2020, against the Google Pixel 4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1 II
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2800 mAh
  • Shows 34% longer battery life (83 vs 62 hours)
  • 45% higher pixel density (643 vs 444 PPI)
  • 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (542K versus 394K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 43% higher maximum brightness (607 against 423 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Weighs 19 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 1 II
vs
Pixel 4

Display

Type OLED POLED
Size 6.5 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1644 x 3840 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 19:9
PPI 643 ppi 444 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 84% 79.8%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 123.3% 95.5%
PWM 240 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 7.5 ms 2.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia 1 II +43%
607 nits
Pixel 4
423 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 71.1 mm (2.8 inches) 68.8 mm (2.71 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen to body ratio
Xperia 1 II +5%
84%
Pixel 4
79.8%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 1 II and Google Pixel 4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 640
GPU clock 587 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 1 II +42%
881
Pixel 4
620
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 1 II +36%
3307
Pixel 4
2432
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 1 II +37%
542605
Pixel 4
394873
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Phone Scores (27th and 91st place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10
OS size 20 GB 9.55 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 2800 mAh
Charge power 21 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (11 W) Yes (11 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 1 II +2%
9:52 hr
Pixel 4
9:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 1 II +11%
12:35 hr
Pixel 4
11:16 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 1 II +51%
31:02 hr
Pixel 4
20:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 119°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3T2 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 45 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
-
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 4 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 22 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 22 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 1 II
77.3 dB
Pixel 4 +10%
85 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 October 2019
Release date July 2020 November 2019
Launch price ~ 1000 USD ~ 749 USD
SAR (head) - 1.19 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.67 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 1 II is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

