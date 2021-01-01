Sony Xperia 1 II vs Google Pixel 4
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1 II (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 24, 2020, against the Google Pixel 4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1 II
- Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2800 mAh
- Shows 34% longer battery life (83 vs 62 hours)
- 45% higher pixel density (643 vs 444 PPI)
- 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (542K versus 394K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 43% higher maximum brightness (607 against 423 nits)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Weighs 19 grams less
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
83
77
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
94
78
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
64
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
71
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
93
85
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
82
73
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|POLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|5.7 inches
|Resolution
|1644 x 3840 pixels
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|19:9
|PPI
|643 ppi
|444 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|84%
|79.8%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|123.3%
|95.5%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|367 Hz
|Response time
|7.5 ms
|2.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
|147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
|Width
|71.1 mm (2.8 inches)
|68.8 mm (2.71 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|181 gramm (6.38 oz)
|162 gramm (5.71 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Green, Purple
|White, Black, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|585 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1000 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 1 II +42%
881
620
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 1 II +36%
3307
2432
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 1 II +37%
542605
394873
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Phone Scores (27th and 91st place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 10
|OS size
|20 GB
|9.55 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|2800 mAh
|Charge power
|21 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (11 W)
|Yes (11 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
|1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 1 II +2%
9:52 hr
9:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 1 II +11%
12:35 hr
11:16 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 1 II +51%
31:02 hr
20:54 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|124°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3T2 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 45 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 0.3 MP
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 4 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|24 mm
|22 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
117
Video quality
101
Generic camera score
112
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2020
|October 2019
|Release date
|July 2020
|November 2019
|Launch price
|~ 1000 USD
|~ 749 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.19 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.67 W/kg
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 1 II is definitely a better buy.
