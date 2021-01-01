Sony Xperia 1 II vs Google Pixel 5
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1 II (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 24, 2020, against the Google Pixel 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1 II
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- 70% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (542K versus 319K)
- 49% higher pixel density (643 vs 432 PPI)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Shows 12% longer battery life (93 vs 83 hours)
- Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (689 against 607 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Reverse charging feature
- The phone is 7-months newer
- Weighs 30 grams less
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
81
84
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
91
60
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
71
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
93
83
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
82
73
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6 inches
|Resolution
|1644 x 3840 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|643 ppi
|432 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen to body ratio
|84%
|85.9%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|123.3%
|-
|PWM
|240 Hz
|-
|Response time
|7.5 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
|144.7 mm (5.7 inches)
|Width
|71.1 mm (2.8 inches)
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|181 gramm (6.38 oz)
|151 gramm (5.33 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Green, Purple
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1000 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 1 II +49%
881
593
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 1 II +83%
3307
1806
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 1 II +70%
542605
319388
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Smartphone Scores (27th and 133rd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 11
|ROM
|-
|Stock Android
|OS size
|20 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4080 mAh
|Charge power
|21 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (11 W)
|Yes (12 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 30 min)
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:52 hr
Pixel 5 +30%
12:41 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:35 hr
Pixel 5 +24%
15:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 1 II +21%
31:02 hr
25:54 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|124°
|107°
|Lenses
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3T2 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Depth lens
|- 0.3 MP
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|24 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|1/4.0"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
129
Video quality
107
Generic camera score
120
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|15
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2020
|September 2020
|Release date
|July 2020
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 1000 USD
|~ 750 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.96 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.67 W/kg
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 1 II is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1