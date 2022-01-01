Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 1 II vs Pixel 6 – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 1 II vs Google Pixel 6

Sony Xperia 1 II
Google Pixel 6

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1 II (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 24, 2020, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1 II
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 56% higher pixel density (643 vs 411 PPI)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 26 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 33% longer battery life (30:01 vs 22:33 hours)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 39% higher peak brightness (851 against 612 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 10
  • Comes with 614 mAh larger battery capacity: 4614 vs 4000 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (730K versus 641K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 1 II
vs
Pixel 6

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1644 x 3840 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 20:9
PPI 643 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 580 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 83.4%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 123.3% 99.8%
PWM 240 Hz 397 Hz
Response time 7.5 ms 5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xperia 1 II
612 nits
Pixel 6 +39%
851 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 71.1 mm (2.8 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green, Purple Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 1 II +1%
84%
Pixel 6
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 1 II and Google Pixel 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Google Tensor
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 587 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 1 II
898
Pixel 6 +16%
1038
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 1 II +14%
3327
Pixel 6
2907
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xperia 1 II
641231
Pixel 6 +14%
730240
CPU 189572 187698
GPU 231838 298218
Memory 100673 100887
UX 115634 137683
Total score 641231 730240
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xperia 1 II
3799
Pixel 6 +68%
6370
Stability 99% 55%
Graphics test 22 FPS 38 FPS
Graphics score 3799 6370
PCMark 3.0 score 10580 10558
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Results (182nd and 119th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM - Stock Android
OS size 20 GB 17.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4614 mAh
Charge power 21 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (11 W) Yes (21 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (41% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:53 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 06:24 hr 08:58 hr
Watching video 10:08 hr 16:38 hr
Gaming 03:51 hr 05:24 hr
Standby 87 hr 92 hr
General battery life
Xperia 1 II
22:33 hr
Pixel 6 +33%
30:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 114°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3T2 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia 1 II from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Xperia 1 II
114
Pixel 6 +26%
144
Video quality
Xperia 1 II
102
Pixel 6 +13%
115
Generic camera score
Xperia 1 II
112
Pixel 6 +18%
132

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 22 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 1 II
78.3 dB
Pixel 6 +10%
86.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 October 2021
Release date July 2020 October 2021
SAR (body) 1.67 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 6. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Sony Xperia 1 II.

