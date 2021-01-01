Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 1 II vs P30 Lite – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 1 II vs Huawei P30 Lite

Сони Иксперия 1 II
Sony Xperia 1 II
VS
Хуавей П30 Лайт
Huawei P30 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1 II (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 24, 2020, against the Huawei P30 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1 II
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 3.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (542K versus 157K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 55% higher pixel density (643 vs 415 PPI)
  • Comes with 660 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3340 mAh
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 11W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 865
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (94 vs 83 hours)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Weighs 22 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 1 II
vs
P30 Lite

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.15 inches
Resolution 1644 x 3840 pixels 1080 x 2312 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 19.2:9
PPI 643 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space 123.3% 99.4%
PWM 240 Hz Not detected
Response time 7.5 ms 42.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 820:1
Max. Brightness
Xperia 1 II +23%
607 nits
P30 Lite
495 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 71.1 mm (2.8 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.43 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Purple Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Xperia 1 II
84%
P30 Lite
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 1 II and Huawei P30 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G51
GPU clock 587 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 1 II +180%
881
P30 Lite
315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 1 II +158%
3307
P30 Lite
1280
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 1 II +243%
542605
P30 Lite
157984

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM - EMUI 10.0
OS size 20 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power 21 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (11 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 1 II
9:52 hr
P30 Lite +52%
14:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 1 II
12:35 hr
P30 Lite +7%
13:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 1 II +9%
31:02 hr
P30 Lite
28:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 5288 x 3968
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 120°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3T2 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type - BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 22 12
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 1 II
77.3 dB
P30 Lite +14%
88.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2020 March 2019
Release date July 2020 May 2019
Launch price ~ 1000 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) - 1.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.67 W/kg 1.19 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 1 II is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 11 Pro and Sony Xperia 1 II
2. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and Sony Xperia 1 II
3. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Sony Xperia 1 II
4. OnePlus 8 Pro and Sony Xperia 1 II
5. Sony Xperia 10 II and Xperia 1 II
6. Huawei Honor 10i and P30 Lite
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Huawei P30 Lite
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T and Huawei P30 Lite
9. Huawei P30 and P30 Lite
10. Samsung Galaxy A40 and Huawei P30 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish