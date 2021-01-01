Sony Xperia 1 II vs Huawei P30 Lite
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1 II (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 24, 2020, against the Huawei P30 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1 II
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 3.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (542K versus 157K)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- 55% higher pixel density (643 vs 415 PPI)
- Comes with 660 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3340 mAh
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Supports wireless charging up to 11W
- Optical image stabilization
- Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 865
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
- Shows 13% longer battery life (94 vs 83 hours)
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Weighs 22 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
83
63
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
94
37
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
69
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
71
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
93
68
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
82
58
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.15 inches
|Resolution
|1644 x 3840 pixels
|1080 x 2312 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|19.2:9
|PPI
|643 ppi
|415 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|84%
|84.2%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|-
|RGB color space
|123.3%
|99.4%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|7.5 ms
|42.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|820:1
Design and build
|Height
|165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
|152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
|Width
|71.1 mm (2.8 inches)
|72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.43 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|181 gramm (6.38 oz)
|159 gramm (5.61 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green, Purple
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1000 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 1 II +180%
881
315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 1 II +158%
3307
1280
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 1 II +243%
542605
157984
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|-
|EMUI 10.0
|OS size
|20 GB
|20 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3340 mAh
|Charge power
|21 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (11 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
|1:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:52 hr
P30 Lite +52%
14:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:35 hr
P30 Lite +7%
13:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 1 II +9%
31:02 hr
28:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|5288 x 3968
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|124°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
|3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3T2 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
|Depth lens
|- 0.3 MP
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|24 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|22
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2020
|March 2019
|Release date
|July 2020
|May 2019
|Launch price
|~ 1000 USD
|~ 275 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.23 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.67 W/kg
|1.19 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 1 II is definitely a better buy.
