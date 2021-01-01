Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 1 II vs Galaxy Note 20 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1 II (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 24, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, which is powered by Exynos 990 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1 II
  • 64% higher pixel density (643 vs 393 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2400 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 5.2% more screen real estate
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 1 II
vs
Galaxy Note 20

Display

Type OLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1644 x 3840 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 20:9
PPI 643 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 84% 89.2%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 123.3% 99.9%
PWM 240 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 7.5 ms 6.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia 1 II
607 nits
Galaxy Note 20
610 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 161.6 mm (6.36 inches)
Width 71.1 mm (2.8 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Purple Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Xperia 1 II
84%
Galaxy Note 20 +6%
89.2%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 1 II and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Samsung Exynos 990
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 587 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2400 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 1 II +19%
3307
Galaxy Note 20
2780
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 1 II +5%
542605
Galaxy Note 20
515165
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking (27th and 37th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10
ROM - One UI 2.5
OS size 20 GB 35 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 21 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (11 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 12000 x 9000
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 120°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3T2 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 22 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 1 II
77.3 dB
Galaxy Note 20 +13%
87.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 August 2020
Release date July 2020 August 2020
Launch price ~ 1000 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) - 0.359 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.67 W/kg 1.366 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display is more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia 1 II. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20.

