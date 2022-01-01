Sony Xperia 1 II vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G VS Sony Xperia 1 II Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1 II (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 24, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1 II 56% higher pixel density (643 vs 411 PPI)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Shows 11% longer battery life (92 vs 83 hours)

Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (799 against 607 nits)

The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (747K versus 641K)

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Sony Xperia 1 II Price Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.5 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1644 x 3840 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 21:9 20:9 PPI 643 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 84% 85.3% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 123.3% - PWM 240 Hz - Response time 7.5 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Xperia 1 II 607 nits Galaxy S21 FE 5G +32% 799 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) Width 71.1 mm (2.8 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Green, Purple White, Gray, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Xperia 1 II 84% Galaxy S21 FE 5G +2% 85.3%

Software Operating system Android 10.0 Android 12 ROM - One UI 4.0 OS size 20 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3x Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 124° 123° Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3T2 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Depth lens - 0.3 MP

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia 1 II from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length 24 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/4" 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xperia 1 II 114 Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Video quality Xperia 1 II 102 Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Generic camera score Xperia 1 II 112 Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 22 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Xperia 1 II 78.3 dB Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2020 January 2022 Release date July 2020 January 2022 SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg SAR (body) 1.67 W/kg 1.48 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.