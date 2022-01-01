Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 1 II vs Galaxy S21 FE 5G – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 1 II vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Сони Иксперия 1 II
VS
Самсунг Галакси С21 FE
Sony Xperia 1 II
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1 II (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 24, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1 II
  • 56% higher pixel density (643 vs 411 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (92 vs 83 hours)
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (799 against 607 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (747K versus 641K)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 1 II
vs
Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Display

Type OLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1644 x 3840 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 20:9
PPI 643 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 85.3%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 123.3% -
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 7.5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Xperia 1 II
607 nits
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +32%
799 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 155.7 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 71.1 mm (2.8 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green, Purple White, Gray, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 1 II and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 660
GPU clock 587 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xperia 1 II
641879
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +16%
747643
CPU 189572 192462
GPU 231838 274124
Memory 100673 128894
UX 115634 146347
Total score 641879 747643
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 22 FPS -
Graphics score 3778 -
PCMark 3.0 score 10538 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 12
ROM - One UI 4.0
OS size 20 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 21 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (11 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (51% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 1 II
9:52 hr
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +8%
10:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 1 II
12:35 hr
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +32%
16:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 1 II
31:02 hr
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
31:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 123°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3T2 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia 1 II from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 22 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 January 2022
Release date July 2020 January 2022
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.67 W/kg 1.48 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Sony Xperia 1 II and Apple iPhone 11
2. Sony Xperia 1 II and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
3. Sony Xperia 1 II and Samsung Galaxy S20
4. Sony Xperia 1 II and Huawei P40 Pro
5. Sony Xperia 1 II and OnePlus 8
6. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and S21 Ultra
7. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Galaxy S21
8. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and S20 FE
9. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Galaxy A22
10. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and OnePlus 9RT

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish