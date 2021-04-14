Sony Xperia 1 III vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1 III (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on April 14, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1 III
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1685 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2815 mAh
- The rear camera has a 4.4x optical zoom
- Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 40% higher pixel density (643 vs 460 PPI)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- Fingerprint scanner
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro
- Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (789 against 569 nits)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Sony
- 44% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1596 and 1110 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
96
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
98
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
88
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
75
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
93
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
87
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1644 x 3840 pixels
|1170 x 2532 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|643 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.2%
|86%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|99.6%
|PWM
|-
|277 Hz
|Response time
|-
|3.6 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|165 mm (6.5 inches)
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|Width
|71 mm (2.8 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Purple
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Apple A14 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|3100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|12 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1000 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1110
iPhone 12 Pro +44%
1596
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3245
iPhone 12 Pro +24%
4037
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
578598
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|OS size
|-
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|2815 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (59% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:06 hr
Talk (3G)
18:03 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Optical, 4.4x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|124°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 0.3 MP
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4290 x 2800
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|24 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
135
Video quality
112
Generic camera score
128
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|-
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|22
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2021
|October 2020
|Release date
|June 2021
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 1088 USD
|~ 1250 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia 1 III. But if the software and camera are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 12 Pro.
