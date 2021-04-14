Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 1 III vs Pixel 4a – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1 III (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on April 14, 2021, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1 III
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 4.4x optical zoom
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (606K versus 269K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.69 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1360 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3140 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB
  • 45% higher pixel density (643 vs 443 PPI)
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (82 vs 76 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • Delivers 43% higher maximum brightness (793 against 553 nits)
  • Weighs 43 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 1 III
vs
Pixel 4a

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.5 inches 5.81 inches
Resolution 1644 x 3840 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 19.5:9
PPI 643 ppi 443 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 83.3%
Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.3%
PWM - 255 Hz
Response time - 6.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia 1 III
553 nits
Pixel 4a +43%
793 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 71 mm (2.8 inches) 69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 143 gramm (5.04 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gray, Purple Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 1 III +1%
84.2%
Pixel 4a
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 1 III and Google Pixel 4a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 618
GPU clock 587 MHz 575 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 1 III +102%
1113
Pixel 4a
550
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 1 III +113%
3504
Pixel 4a
1644
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia 1 III
n/a
Pixel 4a
205369
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 1 III +125%
606247
Pixel 4a
269245
AnTuTu 8 Android Smartphone Scores (47th and 255th place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM - Stock Android
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3140 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (42% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 1:57 hr 1:27 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 1 III
8:59 hr
Pixel 4a +34%
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 1 III +2%
12:39 hr
Pixel 4a
12:17 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 1 III
22:42 hr
Pixel 4a
22:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 4.4x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 124° -
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
-
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 24 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced April 2021 August 2020
Release date June 2021 October 2020
Launch price ~ 1088 USD ~ 387 USD
SAR (head) - 1.37 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 1 III is definitely a better buy.

