Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1 III (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on April 14, 2021, against the Google Pixel 5a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1 III
  • The rear camera has a 4.4x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB
  • 55% higher pixel density (643 vs 415 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5a 5G
  • Shows 49% longer battery life (122 vs 82 hours)
  • Delivers 52% higher maximum brightness (846 against 556 nits)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 1 III
vs
Pixel 5a 5G

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.34 inches
Resolution 1644 x 3840 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 19.5:9
PPI 643 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 85%
Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 476 Hz -
Response time 7.5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Xperia 1 III
556 nits
Pixel 5a 5G +52%
846 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 154.9 mm (6.1 inches)
Width 71 mm (2.8 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Purple Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 1 III
84.2%
Pixel 5a 5G +1%
85%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 1 III and Google Pixel 5a 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 620
GPU clock 587 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 1 III +76%
1122
Pixel 5a 5G
638
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 1 III +77%
3482
Pixel 5a 5G
1966
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM - Stock Android
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4680 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes Yes
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (42% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:57 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 1 III
8:59 hr
Pixel 5a 5G +113%
18:27 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 1 III
12:39 hr
Pixel 5a 5G +72%
21:32 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 1 III
22:42 hr
Pixel 5a 5G +45%
32:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 4.4x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 119°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 24 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced April 2021 August 2021
Release date June 2021 October 2020
Launch price ~ 1088 USD ~ 421 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 1 III is definitely a better buy.

