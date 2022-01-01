Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 1 III vs Pixel 7 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1 III (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on April 14, 2021, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1 III
  • The rear camera has a 4.4x optical zoom
  • 55% higher pixel density (643 vs 416 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
  • Delivers 76% higher peak brightness (983 against 560 nits)
  • Shows 31% longer battery life (29:08 vs 22:10 hours)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 1 III
vs
Pixel 7

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1644 x 3840 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 20:9
PPI 643 ppi 416 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 385 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 620 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 98.5%
PWM 476 Hz 360 Hz
Response time 7.5 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xperia 1 III
560 nits
Pixel 7 +76%
983 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 71 mm (2.8 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Purple White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 1 III
84.2%
Pixel 7 +1%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 1 III and Google Pixel 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Google Tensor G2
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 840 MHz -
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 1 III +7%
1132
Pixel 7
1058
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 1 III +7%
3545
Pixel 7
3312
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xperia 1 III +9%
824411
Pixel 7
754428
CPU 209846 203616
GPU 310543 295372
Memory 133819 108654
UX 164785 142235
Total score 824411 754428
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xperia 1 III
5573
Pixel 7 +17%
6508
Stability 71% 61%
Graphics test 33 FPS 38 FPS
Graphics score 5573 6508
PCMark 3.0 score 14369 10598
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Ranking (70th and 109th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13
ROM - Stock Android
OS size 16 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4355 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes Yes (20 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 06:40 hr 10:13 hr
Watching video 09:59 hr 16:16 hr
Gaming 04:13 hr 05:26 hr
Standby 80 hr 73 hr
General battery life
Xperia 1 III
22:10 hr
Pixel 7 +31%
29:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 4.4x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 114°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia 1 III from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 -
Aperture f/2.0 -
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Xperia 1 III
118
Pixel 7 +23%
145
Video quality
Xperia 1 III
102
Pixel 7 +40%
143
Generic camera score
Xperia 1 III
115
Pixel 7 +22%
140

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 1 III
81.5 dB
Pixel 7 +8%
88.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2021 October 2022
Release date June 2021 October 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia 1 III. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 7.

