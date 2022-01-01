Sony Xperia 1 III vs Google Pixel 7
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1 III (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on April 14, 2021, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1 III
- The rear camera has a 4.4x optical zoom
- 55% higher pixel density (643 vs 416 PPI)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
- Delivers 76% higher peak brightness (983 against 560 nits)
- Shows 31% longer battery life (29:08 vs 22:10 hours)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
90
87
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
85
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
74
73
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
91
85
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
81
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1644 x 3840 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|20:9
|PPI
|643 ppi
|416 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|385 nits
|450 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|620 nits
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.2%
|84.9%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|98.5%
|PWM
|476 Hz
|360 Hz
|Response time
|7.5 ms
|3 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|165 mm (6.5 inches)
|155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
|Width
|71 mm (2.8 inches)
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|197 gramm (6.95 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Purple
|White, Black, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Google Tensor G2
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2850 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Mali-G710 MP7
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 1 III +7%
1132
1058
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 1 III +7%
3545
3312
|CPU
|209846
|203616
|GPU
|310543
|295372
|Memory
|133819
|108654
|UX
|164785
|142235
|Total score
|824411
|754428
|Stability
|71%
|61%
|Graphics test
|33 FPS
|38 FPS
|Graphics score
|5573
|6508
|PCMark 3.0 score
|14369
|10598
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Ranking (70th and 109th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 13
|ROM
|-
|Stock Android
|OS size
|16 GB
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4355 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes
|Yes (20 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|1:40 hr
|Web browsing
|06:40 hr
|10:13 hr
|Watching video
|09:59 hr
|16:16 hr
|Gaming
|04:13 hr
|05:26 hr
|Standby
|80 hr
|73 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 4.4x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|124°
|114°
|Lenses
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 0.3 MP
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Sony Xperia 1 III from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|10.8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|-
|Focal length
|24 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
118
Pixel 7 +23%
145
Video quality
102
Pixel 7 +40%
143
Generic camera score
115
Pixel 7 +22%
140
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2021
|October 2022
|Release date
|June 2021
|October 2022
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia 1 III. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 7.
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2