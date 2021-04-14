Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 1 III vs P50 Pro – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 1 III vs Huawei P50 Pro

Сони Иксперия 1 III
VS
Хуавей П50 Про
Sony Xperia 1 III
Huawei P50 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1 III (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on April 14, 2021, against the Huawei P50 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1 III
  • 43% higher pixel density (643 vs 450 PPI)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • The rear camera has a 4.4x optical zoom
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P50 Pro
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 7% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 1 III
vs
P50 Pro

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1644 x 3840 pixels 1228 x 2700 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 20:9
PPI 643 ppi 450 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 91.2%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 476 Hz -
Response time 7.5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Xperia 1 III
556 nits
P50 Pro
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 158.8 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 71 mm (2.8 inches) 72.8 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass -
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Purple White, Black, Gold, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 1 III
84.2%
P50 Pro +8%
91.2%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 1 III and Huawei P50 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 660
GPU clock 587 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 1 III
1121
P50 Pro
1119
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 1 III
3460
P50 Pro +8%
3750
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 1 III
600374
P50 Pro
n/a
AnTuTu Ranking (6th and 22nd place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM - HarmonyOS 2.0
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4360 mAh
Charge power 30 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (42% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:57 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 1 III
8:59 hr
P50 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 1 III
12:39 hr
P50 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
Xperia 1 III
22:42 hr
P50 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 4.4x Optical, 3.5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 124° -
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 4 (50 MP + 64 MP + 13 MP + 40 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.5", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
Monochrome lens - - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV40A (CMOS)
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P50 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 -
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS -

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP -
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 24 24
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 1 III
81.5 dB
P50 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2021 July 2021
Release date June 2021 August 2021
Launch price ~ 1088 USD ~ 903 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P50 Pro. But if the display and sound are more of a priority – go for the Sony Xperia 1 III.

