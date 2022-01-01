Sony Xperia 1 III vs Oppo Find X3 Pro VS Sony Xperia 1 III Oppo Find X3 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1 III (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on April 14, 2021, against the Oppo Find X3 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1 III The rear camera has a 4.4x optical zoom

22% higher pixel density (643 vs 525 PPI)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1119 and 923 points

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X3 Pro Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (767 against 557 nits)

Thinner bezels – 5.4% more screen real estate

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Sony Xperia 1 III Price Oppo Find X3 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED AMOLED Size 6.5 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1644 x 3840 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 21:9 20:9 PPI 643 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 89.6% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.9% 98.4% PWM 476 Hz 362 Hz Response time 7.5 ms 4.8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Xperia 1 III 557 nits Find X3 Pro +38% 767 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) Width 71 mm (2.8 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 193 gramm (6.81 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Gray, Purple White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Xperia 1 III 84.2% Find X3 Pro +6% 89.6%

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 ROM - ColorOS 11.2 OS size 16 GB 19.1 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4096 x 3072 Zoom Optical, 4.4x Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 124° 110° Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 4 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - - 3 MP

- Aperture: f/3.0

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 0.3 MP

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia 1 III from DxOMark Photo samples of Oppo Find X3 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6560 x 4928 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4 Focal length 24 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/4" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xperia 1 III 118 Find X3 Pro +18% 139 Video quality Xperia 1 III 102 Find X3 Pro +9% 111 Generic camera score Xperia 1 III 115 Find X3 Pro +14% 131

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 20 24 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Xperia 1 III 81.5 dB Find X3 Pro +10% 89.6 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced April 2021 March 2021 Release date June 2021 March 2021 SAR (head) - 0.88 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.22 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.