Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 1 III vs Find X5 Pro – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 1 III vs Oppo Find X5 Pro

Сони Иксперия 1 III
VS
Оппо Find X5 Про
Sony Xperia 1 III
Oppo Find X5 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1 III (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on April 14, 2021, against the Oppo Find X5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1 III
  • The rear camera has a 4.4x optical zoom
  • 22% higher pixel density (643 vs 525 PPI)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (818K versus 690K)
  • Weighs 32 grams less
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1129 and 997 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X5 Pro
  • Shows 33% longer battery life (29:32 vs 22:10 hours)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (758 against 555 nits)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 5.4% more screen real estate
  • More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 12
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 1 III
vs
Find X5 Pro

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1644 x 3840 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 20:9
PPI 643 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 98.1%
PWM 476 Hz 361 Hz
Response time 7.5 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia 1 III
555 nits
Find X5 Pro +37%
758 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 71 mm (2.8 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 218 gramm (7.69 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Ceramic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Purple White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 1 III
84.2%
Find X5 Pro +6%
89.6%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 1 III and Oppo Find X5 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 730
GPU clock 840 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 1 III +13%
1129
Find X5 Pro
997
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 1 III +3%
3501
Find X5 Pro
3406
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xperia 1 III +18%
818129
Find X5 Pro
690651
CPU 209846 125368
GPU 310543 326569
Memory 133819 123065
UX 164785 116513
Total score 818129 690651
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 72% -
Graphics test 33 FPS -
Graphics score 5667 -
PCMark 3.0 score 14449 -
AnTuTu Benchmark Results (35th and 101st place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12.1
ROM - ColorOS 12.1
OS size 16 GB 24.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (91% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 06:40 hr 10:38 hr
Watching video 09:59 hr 14:34 hr
Gaming 04:13 hr 06:12 hr
Standby 80 hr 80 hr
General battery life
Xperia 1 III
22:10 hr
Find X5 Pro +33%
29:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 4.4x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 110°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia 1 III from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length 24 mm 21 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 1 III
81.5 dB
Find X5 Pro +9%
89.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2021 February 2022
Release date June 2021 March 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Find X5 Pro. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Sony Xperia 1 III.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. iPhone 13 Pro Max and Xperia 1 III
2. 9 Pro and Xperia 1 III
3. Pixel 6 and Xperia 1 III
4. Xperia 5 III and Xperia 1 III
5. iPhone 13 Pro Max and Find X5 Pro
6. 12 Pro and Find X5 Pro
7. Find X3 Pro and Find X5 Pro
8. Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) and Find X5 Pro
9. Find X5 and Find X5 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish