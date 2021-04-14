Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 1 III vs Galaxy S20 FE – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1 III (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on April 14, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which is powered by Exynos 990 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1 III
  • 58% higher pixel density (643 vs 407 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 4.4x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (606K versus 512K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1113 and 899 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
  • Shows 44% longer battery life (118 vs 82 hours)
  • Delivers 47% higher maximum brightness (811 against 553 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 1 III
vs
Galaxy S20 FE

Display

Type OLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1644 x 3840 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 20:9
PPI 643 ppi 407 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 84.8%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.7%
PWM - 227 Hz
Response time - 2.8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia 1 III
553 nits
Galaxy S20 FE +47%
811 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 71 mm (2.8 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Purple White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 1 III
84.2%
Galaxy S20 FE +1%
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 1 III and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Samsung Exynos 990
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 587 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 1 III +24%
1113
Galaxy S20 FE
899
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 1 III +7%
3504
Galaxy S20 FE
3272
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 1 III +18%
606247
Galaxy S20 FE
512199
AnTuTu Results (47th and 81st place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM - One UI 3.1
OS size - 24 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 30 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (42% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 45 min)
Full charging time 1:57 hr 1:39 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 1 III
8:59 hr
Galaxy S20 FE +68%
14:47 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 1 III
12:39 hr
Galaxy S20 FE +48%
18:38 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 1 III
22:42 hr
Galaxy S20 FE +49%
33:37 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 4.4x Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 123°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 24 19
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2021 September 2020
Release date June 2021 October 2020
Launch price ~ 1088 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) - 0.341 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.447 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia 1 III. But if the software, battery life, and camera are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.

