Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 1 III vs Galaxy S21 – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 1 III vs Samsung Galaxy S21

Сони Иксперия 1 III
VS
Самсунг Галакси С21
Sony Xperia 1 III
Samsung Galaxy S21

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1 III (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on April 14, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S21, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1 III
  • The rear camera has a 4.4x optical zoom
  • 53% higher pixel density (643 vs 421 PPI)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1110 and 1024 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21
  • Delivers 48% higher maximum brightness (844 against 569 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Weighs 17 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 1 III
vs
Galaxy S21

Display

Type OLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1644 x 3840 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 20:9
PPI 643 ppi 421 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 87.2%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.5%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia 1 III
569 nits
Galaxy S21 +48%
844 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
Width 71 mm (2.8 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Purple White, Gray, Pink, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 1 III
84.2%
Galaxy S21 +4%
87.2%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 1 III and Samsung Galaxy S21 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Samsung Exynos 2100
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2900 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G78 MP14
GPU clock 587 MHz 760 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 1 III +8%
1110
Galaxy S21
1024
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 1 III +1%
3245
Galaxy S21
3200
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM - One UI 3.1
OS size - 28.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 50 min)
Full charging time - 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 1 III
n/a
Galaxy S21
10:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 1 III
n/a
Galaxy S21
15:10 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 1 III
n/a
Galaxy S21
27:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 4.4x Optical, 1.1x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 120°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/3.24"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 24 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2021 January 2021
Release date June 2021 February 2021
Launch price ~ 1088 USD ~ 937 USD
SAR (head) - 0.46 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.51 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and sound are more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia 1 III. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S21.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Sony Xperia 1 III
2. Apple iPhone 12 Pro vs Sony Xperia 1 III
3. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra vs Sony Xperia 1 III
4. Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Galaxy S21
5. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Galaxy S21
6. Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S21
7. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Galaxy S21
8. Apple iPhone 12 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish