Sony Xperia 1 III vs Samsung Galaxy S21
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1 III (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on April 14, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S21, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1 III
- The rear camera has a 4.4x optical zoom
- 53% higher pixel density (643 vs 421 PPI)
- Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
- 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1110 and 1024 points
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21
- Delivers 48% higher maximum brightness (844 against 569 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Weighs 17 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
96
91
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
98
94
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
88
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
75
77
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
94
95
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
89
87
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|1644 x 3840 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|20:9
|PPI
|643 ppi
|421 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.2%
|87.2%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.5%
|PWM
|-
|240 Hz
|Response time
|-
|5 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|165 mm (6.5 inches)
|151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
|Width
|71 mm (2.8 inches)
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Purple
|White, Gray, Pink, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Samsung Exynos 2100
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2900 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Mali-G78 MP14
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|760 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1000 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 1 III +8%
1110
1024
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 1 III +1%
3245
3200
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
602838
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|-
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|-
|28.1 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (55% in 50 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:10 hr
Talk (3G)
27:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 4.4x
|Optical, 1.1x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|124°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Depth lens
|- 0.3 MP
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3872 x 2592
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|24 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|1/3.24"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
123
Video quality
93
Generic camera score
116
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2021
|January 2021
|Release date
|June 2021
|February 2021
|Launch price
|~ 1088 USD
|~ 937 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.46 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.51 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display and sound are more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia 1 III. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S21.
