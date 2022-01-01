Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1 III (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on April 14, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S22, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.