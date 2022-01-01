Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 1 III vs Galaxy S22 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1 III (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on April 14, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S22, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1 III
  • 51% higher pixel density (643 vs 425 PPI)
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3700 mAh
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • The rear camera has a 4.4x optical zoom
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 53% higher maximum brightness (851 against 555 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (897K versus 818K)
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • Weighs 19 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 1 III
vs
Galaxy S22

Display

Type OLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1644 x 3840 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 19.5:9
PPI 643 ppi 425 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.3%
PWM 476 Hz 239 Hz
Response time 7.5 ms 10 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia 1 III
555 nits
Galaxy S22 +53%
851 nits
Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 146 mm (5.75 inches)
Width 71 mm (2.8 inches) 70.6 mm (2.78 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 167 gramm (5.89 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Purple White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 1 III
84.2%
Galaxy S22 +4%
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 1 III and Samsung Galaxy S22 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Samsung Exynos 2200
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Samsung Xclipse 920
GPU clock 840 MHz 1300 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 1 III
1129
Galaxy S22 +4%
1169
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 1 III
3501
Galaxy S22 +2%
3582
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xperia 1 III
818129
Galaxy S22 +10%
897398
CPU 209846 221779
GPU 310543 378872
Memory 133819 147967
UX 164785 149643
Total score 818129 897398
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xperia 1 III
5667
Galaxy S22 +16%
6555
Stability 72% 59%
Graphics test 33 FPS 39 FPS
Graphics score 5667 6555
PCMark 3.0 score 14449 12629
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking (35th and 20th place)
Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM - One UI 4.1
OS size 16 GB 30.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3700 mAh
Charge power 30 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (63% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:03 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 06:40 hr -
Watching video 09:59 hr -
Gaming 04:13 hr -
Standby 80 hr -
General battery life
Xperia 1 III
22:10 hr
Galaxy S22
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 4.4x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 120°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia 1 III from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/3.24"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Xperia 1 III
118
Galaxy S22 +10%
130
Video quality
Xperia 1 III
102
Galaxy S22 +8%
110
Generic camera score
Xperia 1 III
115
Galaxy S22 +10%
126

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 1 III
81.5 dB
Galaxy S22 +10%
89.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2021 February 2022
Release date June 2021 March 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S22. It has a better software, battery life, camera, and design.

