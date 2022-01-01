Sony Xperia 1 III vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus VS Sony Xperia 1 III Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1 III (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on April 14, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1 III 64% higher pixel density (643 vs 393 PPI)

Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB

The rear camera has a 4.4x optical zoom

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Delivers 213% higher maximum brightness (1745 against 557 nits)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1644 x 3840 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 21:9 19.5:9 PPI 643 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 88.3% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.9% - PWM 476 Hz - Response time 7.5 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Xperia 1 III 557 nits Galaxy S22 Plus +213% 1745 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 157.4 mm (6.2 inches) Width 71 mm (2.8 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Gray, Purple White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Xperia 1 III 84.2% Galaxy S22 Plus +5% 88.3%

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM - One UI 4.1 OS size 16 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 - Zoom Optical, 4.4x Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 124° 120° Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 0.3 MP

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia 1 III from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3872 x 2592 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length 24 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/4" 1/3.24" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xperia 1 III 118 Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Video quality Xperia 1 III 102 Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Generic camera score Xperia 1 III 115 Galaxy S22 Plus n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Xperia 1 III 81.5 dB Galaxy S22 Plus n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced April 2021 February 2022 Release date June 2021 March 2022 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. It has a better software, battery life, and camera.