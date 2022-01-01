Sony Xperia 1 III vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra VS Sony Xperia 1 III Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1 III (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on April 14, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1 III 29% higher pixel density (643 vs 500 PPI)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Weighs 42 grams less

Better grip in hands – the body is 6.9 mm narrower

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Delivers 213% higher maximum brightness (1745 against 557 nits)

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (969K versus 814K)

Thinner bezels – 6% more screen real estate

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.5 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1644 x 3840 pixels 1440 x 3088 pixels Aspect ratio 21:9 19.5:9 PPI 643 ppi 500 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 90.2% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.9% - PWM 476 Hz - Response time 7.5 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Xperia 1 III 557 nits Galaxy S22 Ultra +213% 1745 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) Width 71 mm (2.8 inches) 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 228 gramm (8.04 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Gray, Purple White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Xperia 1 III 84.2% Galaxy S22 Ultra +7% 90.2%

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM - One UI 4.1 OS size 16 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 12000 x 9000 Zoom Optical, 4.4x Optical, 10x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 124° 120° Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Depth lens - 0.3 MP

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia 1 III from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 40 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 7864 x 5200 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length 24 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS - Sensor size 1/4" 1/2.82" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xperia 1 III 118 Galaxy S22 Ultra +14% 134 Video quality Xperia 1 III 102 Galaxy S22 Ultra +12% 114 Generic camera score Xperia 1 III 115 Galaxy S22 Ultra +14% 131

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Xperia 1 III 81.5 dB Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced April 2021 February 2022 Release date June 2021 March 2022 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. It has a better software, battery life, and camera.