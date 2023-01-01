Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 1 III vs Galaxy S23 Ultra – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 1 III vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1 III (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on April 14, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1 III
  • 29% higher pixel density (643 vs 500 PPI)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.1 mm narrower
  • Weighs 47 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
  • Shows 89% longer battery life (41:50 vs 22:10 hours)
  • Delivers 126% higher peak brightness (1264 against 560 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1234K versus 841K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 5.3% more screen real estate
  • Supports higher wattage charging (45W versus 30W)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Evaluation of Sony Xperia 1 III and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 1 III
vs
Galaxy S23 Ultra

Display

Type OLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1644 x 3840 pixels 1440 x 3088 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 19.3:9
PPI 643 ppi 500 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 385 nits 850 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 620 nits 1750 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus 2
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 89.5%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 96.9%
PWM 476 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 7.5 ms 2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xperia 1 III
560 nits
Galaxy S23 Ultra +126%
1264 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 163.4 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 71 mm (2.8 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 233 g (8.22 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Purple White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 1 III
84.2%
Galaxy S23 Ultra +6%
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 1 III and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy
Max clock 2840 MHz 3360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 4 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 740
GPU clock 840 MHz 719 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xperia 1 III
841341
Galaxy S23 Ultra +47%
1234123
CPU 214004 266470
GPU 326442 530016
Memory 146755 245971
UX 159613 204051
Total score 841341 1234123
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xperia 1 III
5562
Galaxy S23 Ultra +120%
12218
Max surface temperature 44.9 °C 34.8 °C
Stability 71% 64%
Graphics test 33 FPS 73 FPS
Graphics score 5562 12218
PCMark 3.0
Xperia 1 III
14416
Galaxy S23 Ultra +10%
15891
Web score 11772 15287
Video editing 7665 7787
Photo editing 32480 33886
Data manipulation 11797 12437
Writing score 17163 19929
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking List (99th and 16th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM - One UI 5.1
OS size 16 GB 39.9 GB

Battery

Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 30 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (68% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 0:59 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 06:40 hr 15:33 hr
Watching video 09:59 hr 19:27 hr
Gaming 04:13 hr 06:26 hr
Standby 80 hr 123 hr
General battery life
Xperia 1 III
22:10 hr
Galaxy S23 Ultra +89%
41:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 200 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 16320 x 12240
Zoom Optical, 4.4x Optical, 10x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 120°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia 1 III from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4000 x 3000
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/3.24"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Xperia 1 III
81.5 dB
Galaxy S23 Ultra +13%
91.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2021 February 2023
Release date June 2021 February 2023
SAR (head) - 0.96 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 30 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

