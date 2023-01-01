Sony Xperia 1 III vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1 III (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on April 14, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1 III
- 29% higher pixel density (643 vs 500 PPI)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Better grip in hands – the body is 7.1 mm narrower
- Weighs 47 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
- Shows 89% longer battery life (41:50 vs 22:10 hours)
- Delivers 126% higher peak brightness (1264 against 560 nits)
- The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1234K versus 841K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- Thinner bezels – 5.3% more screen real estate
- Supports higher wattage charging (45W versus 30W)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
86
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
73
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
71
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
63
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1644 x 3840 pixels
|1440 x 3088 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|19.3:9
|PPI
|643 ppi
|500 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|385 nits
|850 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|620 nits
|1750 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.2%
|89.5%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|96.9%
|PWM
|476 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|7.5 ms
|2 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|165 mm (6.5 inches)
|163.4 mm (6.43 inches)
|Width
|71 mm (2.8 inches)
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|186 g (6.56 oz)
|233 g (8.22 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Advanced cooling
|-
|Vapor chamber
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Purple
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy
|Max clock
|2840 MHz
|3360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 740
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|719 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|~3481 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1128
Galaxy S23 Ultra +36%
1531
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3513
Galaxy S23 Ultra +40%
4917
|CPU
|214004
|266470
|GPU
|326442
|530016
|Memory
|146755
|245971
|UX
|159613
|204051
|Total score
|841341
|1234123
|Max surface temperature
|44.9 °C
|34.8 °C
|Stability
|71%
|64%
|Graphics test
|33 FPS
|73 FPS
|Graphics score
|5562
|12218
|Web score
|11772
|15287
|Video editing
|7665
|7787
|Photo editing
|32480
|33886
|Data manipulation
|11797
|12437
|Writing score
|17163
|19929
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking List (99th and 16th place)
Memory
|RAM size
|12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 13
|ROM
|-
|One UI 5.1
|OS size
|16 GB
|39.9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|30 W
|45 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (68% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|0:59 hr
|Web browsing
|06:40 hr
|15:33 hr
|Watching video
|09:59 hr
|19:27 hr
|Gaming
|04:13 hr
|06:26 hr
|Standby
|80 hr
|123 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|200 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|16320 x 12240
|Zoom
|Optical, 4.4x
|Optical, 10x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|124°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
|4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Depth lens
|- 0.3 MP
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Sony Xperia 1 III from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4000 x 3000
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|24 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|1/3.24"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
118
Galaxy S23 Ultra +18%
139
Video quality
102
Galaxy S23 Ultra +34%
137
Generic camera score
115
Galaxy S23 Ultra +22%
140
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2021
|February 2023
|Release date
|June 2021
|February 2023
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.96 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.4 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 30 W
|Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a better buy.
