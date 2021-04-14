Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 1 III vs Galaxy Z Fold3 5G – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 1 III vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

VS
Sony Xperia 1 III
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1 III (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on April 14, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1 III
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 72% higher pixel density (643 vs 374 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 4.4x optical zoom
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (82 vs 75 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 57.1 mm narrower
  • Weighs 85 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
  • Has a 1.1 inches larger screen size
  • Delivers 64% higher maximum brightness (910 against 556 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 1 III
vs
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

Display

Type OLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 7.6 inches
Resolution 1644 x 3840 pixels 1768 x 2208 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 22.5:18
PPI 643 ppi 374 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 88.8%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 476 Hz -
Response time 7.5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Xperia 1 III
556 nits
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G +64%
910 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 71 mm (2.8 inches) 128.1 mm (5.04 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 6.4 mm (0.25 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 271 gramm (9.56 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IPX8
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Purple Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 1 III and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 660
GPU clock 587 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM - One UI 3.1.1
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4400 mAh
Charge power 30 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes Yes (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (42% in 30 min) Yes (33% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:57 hr 1:46 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 1 III
8:59 hr
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G +18%
10:17 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 1 III
12:39 hr
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G +9%
13:50 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 1 III
22:42 hr
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G +4%
23:37 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 4.4x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 123°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 4 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2688 x 1520
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.8
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 2 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2021 August 2021
Release date June 2021 August 2021
Launch price ~ 1088 USD ~ 2000 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia 1 III. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

