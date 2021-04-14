Sony Xperia 1 III vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1 III (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on April 14, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1 III
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 72% higher pixel density (643 vs 374 PPI)
- The rear camera has a 4.4x optical zoom
- Shows 9% longer battery life (82 vs 75 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Better grip in hands – the body is 57.1 mm narrower
- Weighs 85 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
- Has a 1.1 inches larger screen size
- Delivers 64% higher maximum brightness (910 against 556 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
100
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|7.6 inches
|Resolution
|1644 x 3840 pixels
|1768 x 2208 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|22.5:18
|PPI
|643 ppi
|374 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.2%
|88.8%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|-
|PWM
|476 Hz
|-
|Response time
|7.5 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|165 mm (6.5 inches)
|158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
|Width
|71 mm (2.8 inches)
|128.1 mm (5.04 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|6.4 mm (0.25 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|271 gramm (9.56 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IPX8
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Purple
|Black, Silver, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 660
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|12 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1000 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 1 III +3%
1121
1087
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 1 III +8%
3460
3198
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
600374
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|-
|One UI 3.1.1
|OS size
|16 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4400 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes
|Yes (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (42% in 30 min)
|Yes (33% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:57 hr
|1:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
8:59 hr
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G +18%
10:17 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:39 hr
13:50 hr
Talk (3G)
22:42 hr
23:37 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 4.4x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|124°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 0.3 MP
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|4 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2688 x 1520
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/1.8
|Focal length
|24 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|2 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2021
|August 2021
|Release date
|June 2021
|August 2021
|Launch price
|~ 1088 USD
|~ 2000 USD
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia 1 III. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G.
