Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1 IV (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1 IV
  • The rear camera has a 5.2x optical zoom
  • 56% higher pixel density (643 vs 411 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 386 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4614 mAh
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (835K versus 718K)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (30:01 vs 27:23 hours)
  • Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (838 against 644 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 1 IV
vs
Pixel 6

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1644 x 3840 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 20:9
PPI 643 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 83.4%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 397 Hz
Response time - 5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia 1 IV
644 nits
Pixel 6 +30%
838 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 71 mm (2.8 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Purple Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 1 IV +1%
84.2%
Pixel 6
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 1 IV and Google Pixel 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Google Tensor
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 818 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 1 IV +13%
1155
Pixel 6
1024
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 1 IV +17%
3379
Pixel 6
2885
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xperia 1 IV +16%
835616
Pixel 6
718293
CPU - 187698
GPU - 298218
Memory - 100887
UX - 137683
Total score 835616 718293
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xperia 1 IV
n/a
Pixel 6
6440
Stability - 55%
Graphics test - 38 FPS
Graphics score - 6440
PCMark 3.0 score - 10532
AnTuTu Results (38th and 96th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM - Stock Android
OS size - 17.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4614 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes Yes (21 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (47% in 30 min) Yes (41% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:42 hr 1:53 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:44 hr 08:58 hr
Watching video 12:14 hr 16:38 hr
Gaming 05:30 hr 05:24 hr
Standby 94 hr 92 hr
General battery life
Xperia 1 IV
27:23 hr
Pixel 6 +10%
30:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 5.2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 114°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 85 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.5", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Pixel size: 10 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 20 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 1 IV
n/a
Pixel 6
86.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2022 October 2021
Release date June 2022 October 2021
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 1 IV is definitely a better buy.

