Sony Xperia 1 IV vs Google Pixel 6 Pro

VS
Sony Xperia 1 IV
Google Pixel 6 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1 IV (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1 IV
  • 26% higher pixel density (643 vs 512 PPI)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The rear camera has a 5.2x optical zoom
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 25 grams less
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1151 and 1035 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (860 against 646 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 1 IV
vs
Pixel 6 Pro

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1644 x 3840 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 19.5:9
PPI 643 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 88.8%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.5%
PWM - 360 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia 1 IV
646 nits
Pixel 6 Pro +33%
860 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 71 mm (2.8 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Purple White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 1 IV
84.2%
Pixel 6 Pro +5%
88.8%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 1 IV and Google Pixel 6 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Google Tensor
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 818 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 1 IV +11%
1151
Pixel 6 Pro
1035
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 1 IV +19%
3371
Pixel 6 Pro
2821
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xperia 1 IV +8%
836116
Pixel 6 Pro
771218
CPU - 199110
GPU - 299002
Memory - 119211
UX - 161867
Total score 836116 771218
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 55%
Graphics test - 37 FPS
Graphics score - 6218
PCMark 3.0 score - 11364
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM - Stock Android
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5003 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (47% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:42 hr 1:59 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:44 hr 08:56 hr
Watching video 12:14 hr 12:29 hr
Gaming 05:30 hr 05:04 hr
Standby 94 hr 93 hr
General battery life
Xperia 1 IV
27:23 hr
Pixel 6 Pro
27:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 5.2x Optical, 4x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 114°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 85 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.5", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Pixel size: 10 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 11.1 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 3840 x 2880
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 20 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 1 IV
n/a
Pixel 6 Pro
84.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2022 October 2021
Release date June 2022 October 2021
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Sony Xperia 1 IV. It has a better performance, connectivity, and sound.

