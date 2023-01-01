Sony Xperia 1 IV vs Google Pixel 7 Pro VS Sony Xperia 1 IV Google Pixel 7 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1 IV (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1 IV 26% higher pixel density (643 vs 512 PPI)

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro Delivers 69% higher peak brightness (1088 against 645 nits)

Delivers 69% higher peak brightness (1088 against 645 nits) Shows 22% longer battery life (27:19 vs 22:21 hours)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED AMOLED Size 6.5 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1644 x 3840 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels Aspect ratio 21:9 19.5:9 PPI 643 ppi 512 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 600 nits 550 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 668 nits 1500 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 88.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99% 97% PWM 480 Hz 240 Hz Response time 2 ms 4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Xperia 1 IV 645 nits Pixel 7 Pro +69% 1088 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 71 mm (2.8 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 185 g (6.53 oz) 212 g (7.48 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Purple White, Black, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Xperia 1 IV 84.2% Pixel 7 Pro +5% 88.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 12 GB 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM - Stock Android OS size 37 GB 14 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 30 W 23 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes Yes (23 W) Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (47% in 30 min) Yes (46% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:42 hr 1:49 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 06:48 hr 09:10 hr Watching video 10:59 hr 14:51 hr Gaming 04:54 hr 04:47 hr Standby 73 hr 76 hr General battery life Xperia 1 IV 22:21 hr Pixel 7 Pro +22% 27:19 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 5.2x Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 124° 126° Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 85 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.5", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 120 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 0.3 MP

- Pixel size: 10 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia 1 IV from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels 10.8 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 3648 x 2736 Aperture f/2.0 - Focal length 20 mm - Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS - Sensor size 1/2.9" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xperia 1 IV n/a Pixel 7 Pro 148 Video quality Xperia 1 IV n/a Pixel 7 Pro 143 Generic camera score Xperia 1 IV n/a Pixel 7 Pro 147

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Xperia 1 IV 86.7 dB Pixel 7 Pro +2% 88.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced May 2022 October 2022 Release date June 2022 October 2022 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the connectivity and sound are more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia 1 IV. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 7 Pro.