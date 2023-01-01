Sony Xperia 1 IV vs Google Pixel 7 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1 IV (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1 IV
- 26% higher pixel density (643 vs 512 PPI)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- The rear camera has a 5.2x optical zoom
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.6 mm narrower
- Weighs 27 grams less
- 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1151 and 1053 points
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
- Delivers 69% higher peak brightness (1088 against 645 nits)
- Shows 22% longer battery life (27:19 vs 22:21 hours)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
93
96
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
76
74
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
73
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
79
80
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
92
85
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
81
81
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1644 x 3840 pixels
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|643 ppi
|512 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|550 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|668 nits
|1500 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.2%
|88.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99%
|97%
|PWM
|480 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|2 ms
|4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|165 mm (6.5 inches)
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|71 mm (2.8 inches)
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|185 g (6.53 oz)
|212 g (7.48 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Purple
|White, Black, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Google Tensor G2
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|2850 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Mali-G710 MP7
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~2236 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 1 IV +9%
1151
1053
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 1 IV +6%
3379
3186
|CPU
|209509
|224187
|GPU
|365951
|315310
|Memory
|140306
|117737
|UX
|128077
|159098
|Total score
|841433
|812894
|Stability
|70%
|71%
|Graphics test
|37 FPS
|38 FPS
|Graphics score
|6338
|6406
|PCMark 3.0 score
|11686
|11460
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Results (74th and 94th place)
Memory
|RAM size
|12 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 13
|ROM
|-
|Stock Android
|OS size
|37 GB
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|23 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes
|Yes (23 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (47% in 30 min)
|Yes (46% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:42 hr
|1:49 hr
|Web browsing
|06:48 hr
|09:10 hr
|Watching video
|10:59 hr
|14:51 hr
|Gaming
|04:54 hr
|04:47 hr
|Standby
|73 hr
|76 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 5.2x
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|124°
|126°
|Lenses
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 85 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.5", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 0.3 MP
- Pixel size: 10 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Sony Xperia 1 IV from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|10.8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|3648 x 2736
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|-
|Focal length
|20 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/2.9"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
148
Video quality
143
Generic camera score
147
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2022
|October 2022
|Release date
|June 2022
|October 2022
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the connectivity and sound are more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia 1 IV. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 7 Pro.
