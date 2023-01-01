Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 1 IV vs Pixel 7 Pro – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 1 IV vs Google Pixel 7 Pro

Sony Xperia 1 IV
Google Pixel 7 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1 IV (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1 IV
  • 26% higher pixel density (643 vs 512 PPI)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The rear camera has a 5.2x optical zoom
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.6 mm narrower
  • Weighs 27 grams less
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1151 and 1053 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
  • Delivers 69% higher peak brightness (1088 against 645 nits)
  • Shows 22% longer battery life (27:19 vs 22:21 hours)
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 1 IV
vs
Pixel 7 Pro

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1644 x 3840 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 19.5:9
PPI 643 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 668 nits 1500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 88.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99% 97%
PWM 480 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 2 ms 4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xperia 1 IV
645 nits
Pixel 7 Pro +69%
1088 nits
Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 71 mm (2.8 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 185 g (6.53 oz) 212 g (7.48 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Purple White, Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 1 IV
84.2%
Pixel 7 Pro +5%
88.7%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 1 IV and Google Pixel 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Google Tensor G2
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 6 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 818 MHz -
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 1 IV +9%
1151
Pixel 7 Pro
1053
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 1 IV +6%
3379
Pixel 7 Pro
3186
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xperia 1 IV +4%
841433
Pixel 7 Pro
812894
CPU 209509 224187
GPU 365951 315310
Memory 140306 117737
UX 128077 159098
Total score 841433 812894
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xperia 1 IV
6338
Pixel 7 Pro +1%
6406
Stability 70% 71%
Graphics test 37 FPS 38 FPS
Graphics score 6338 6406
PCMark 3.0 score 11686 11460
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Results (74th and 94th place)
Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM - Stock Android
OS size 37 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 23 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (47% in 30 min) Yes (46% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:42 hr 1:49 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 06:48 hr 09:10 hr
Watching video 10:59 hr 14:51 hr
Gaming 04:54 hr 04:47 hr
Standby 73 hr 76 hr
General battery life
Xperia 1 IV
22:21 hr
Pixel 7 Pro +22%
27:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 5.2x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 126°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 85 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.5", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Pixel size: 10 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia 1 IV from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.0 -
Focal length 20 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.9" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 1 IV
86.7 dB
Pixel 7 Pro +2%
88.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2022 October 2022
Release date June 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the connectivity and sound are more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia 1 IV. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

