Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 1 V vs iPhone 13 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 1 V vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

86 out of 100
Sony Xperia 1 V
VS
82 out of 100
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
Sony Xperia 1 V
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1 V (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on May 11, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1 V
  • Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB
  • 40% higher pixel density (643 vs 458 PPI)
  • 43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1140K versus 796K)
  • The rear camera has a 5.2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 648 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4352 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.1 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • Shows 42% longer battery life (43:44 vs 30:42 hours)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Sony
  • Delivers 12% higher peak brightness (1060 against 943 nits)
  • 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1755 and 1467 points

Review

Evaluation of Sony Xperia 1 V and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 1 V
vs
iPhone 13 Pro Max

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1644 x 3840 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 19.5:9
PPI 643 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 600 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 99.9%
PWM 376 Hz 238 Hz
Response time 1 ms 8.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xperia 1 V
943 nits
iPhone 13 Pro Max +12%
1060 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 71 mm (2.8 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 240 g (8.47 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 1 V
84.2%
iPhone 13 Pro Max +4%
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 1 V and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Apple A15 Bionic
Max clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.23 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Apple A15 GPU
GPU clock 680 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 1 V
1467
iPhone 13 Pro Max +20%
1755
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xperia 1 V +43%
1140083
iPhone 13 Pro Max
796792
CPU - 230032
GPU - 328182
Memory - 102328
UX - 136067
Total score 1140083 796792
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 47.7 °C 45.8 °C
Stability - 82%
Graphics test - 56 FPS
Graphics score - 9458
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5)
OS size 40 GB 13 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4352 mAh
Max charge power 30 W 27 W
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:57 hr 14:55 hr
Watching video 12:35 hr 20:14 hr
Gaming 05:14 hr 07:42 hr
Standby 113 hr 140 hr
General battery life
Xperia 1 V
30:42 hr
iPhone 13 Pro Max +42%
43:44 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 5.2x Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.35"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3 - 2.8
- Focal length: 85 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.5"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.25 microns 1 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot - No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Xperia 1 V +13%
90.6 dB
iPhone 13 Pro Max
80.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2023 September 2021
Release date June 2023 September 2021
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Not included -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, gaming, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia 1 V. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Xperia 1 V and Xperia 1 IV
2. Xperia 1 V and iPhone 14 Pro Max
3. Xperia 1 V and Xperia 10 V
4. Xperia 1 V and Galaxy S23 Ultra
5. iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro
6. iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Plus
7. iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max
8. iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro
9. iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro Max
10. iPhone 13 Pro Max and Galaxy S23 Ultra
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский