Sony Xperia 1 V vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1 V (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on May 11, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1 V
- Comes with 1800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3200 mAh
- Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB
- 40% higher pixel density (643 vs 460 PPI)
- The rear camera has a 5.2x optical zoom
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- Fingerprint scanner
- 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1122K versus 942K)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Sony
- 30% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1850 and 1427 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
100
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
75
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
87
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
100*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
84
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1644 x 3840 pixels
|1179 x 2556 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|643 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|1000 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1600 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.2%
|87%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.8%
|PWM
|-
|240 Hz
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|165 mm (6.5 inches)
|147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
|Width
|71 mm (2.8 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|187 g (6.6 oz)
|206 g (7.27 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green
|Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Apple A16 Bionic
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|3460 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Apple A16 GPU
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~3481 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1427
iPhone 14 Pro +30%
1850
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5054
iPhone 14 Pro +5%
5315
|CPU
|-
|248495
|GPU
|-
|393310
|Memory
|-
|162433
|UX
|-
|143811
|Total score
|1122156
|942321
|Max surface temperature
|-
|41.2 °C
|Stability
|-
|79%
|Graphics test
|-
|59 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|9874
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|12 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3200 mAh
|Max charge power
|30 W
|23 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:41 hr
|Web browsing
|10:23 hr
|12:35 hr
|Watching video
|13:04 hr
|15:45 hr
|Gaming
|05:14 hr
|06:03 hr
|Standby
|157 hr
|120 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (106th and 96th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 5.2x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.35"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3 - 2.8
- Focal length: 85 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.5"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|24 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1.25 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|-
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.9"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
143
Video quality
149
Generic camera score
146
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|-
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2023
|September 2022
|Release date
|June 2023
|September 2022
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, gaming, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia 1 V. But if the camera, software, and design are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 14 Pro.
