Sony Xperia 1 V vs Asus Zenfone 10

86 out of 100
Sony Xperia 1 V
VS
81 out of 100
Asus Zenfone 10
Sony Xperia 1 V
Asus Zenfone 10

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1 V (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on May 11, 2023, against the Asus Zenfone 10, which is powered by the same chip and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1 V
  • The rear camera has a 5.2x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.58 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • 44% higher pixel density (643 vs 445 PPI)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Delivers 17% higher peak brightness (943 against 808 nits)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Asus Zenfone 10
  • Shows 15% longer battery life (35:21 vs 30:42 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1298K versus 1140K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
  • Weighs 15 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Sony Xperia 1 V and Asus Zenfone 10 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 1 V
vs
Zenfone 10

Display

Type OLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 5.92 inches
Resolution 1644 x 3840 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 20:9
PPI 643 ppi 445 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 1100 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 84.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 376 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xperia 1 V +17%
943 nits
Zenfone 10
808 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 146.5 mm (5.77 inches)
Width 71 mm (2.8 inches) 68.1 mm (2.68 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 172 g (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 1 V
84.2%
Zenfone 10 +1%
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 1 V and Asus Zenfone 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 740
GPU clock 680 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 1 V
1467
Zenfone 10 +2%
1497
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 1 V
4665
Zenfone 10 +10%
5149
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xperia 1 V
1140083
Zenfone 10 +14%
1298997
CPU - 272112
GPU - 585095
Memory - 262797
UX - 174153
Total score 1140083 1298997
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 8, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
OS size 40 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh
Max charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes Yes
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:21 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:57 hr 12:59 hr
Watching video 12:35 hr 17:17 hr
Gaming 05:14 hr 04:25 hr
Standby 113 hr 104 hr
General battery life
Xperia 1 V
30:42 hr
Zenfone 10 +15%
35:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 5.2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (50 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.35"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3 - 2.8
- Focal length: 85 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.5"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 1.25 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot - No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Xperia 1 V
90.6 dB
Zenfone 10
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2023 June 2023
Release date June 2023 July 2023
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Yes, 30 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia 1 V. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Asus Zenfone 10.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
