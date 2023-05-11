Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1 V (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on May 11, 2023, against the Asus Zenfone 10, which is powered by the same chip and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Reasons to consider the Asus Zenfone 10

Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1 V

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone

Review Evaluation of Sony Xperia 1 V and Asus Zenfone 10 crucial features

Scores with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.

Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.

Adjust priorities