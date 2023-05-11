Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 1 V vs Pixel 7 Pro – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 1 V vs Google Pixel 7 Pro

85 out of 100
Sony Xperia 1 V
VS
77 out of 100
Google Pixel 7 Pro
Sony Xperia 1 V
Google Pixel 7 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1 V (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on May 11, 2023, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1 V
  • Shows 31% longer battery life (35:50 vs 27:19 hours)
  • 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1122K versus 789K)
  • 26% higher pixel density (643 vs 512 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The rear camera has a 5.2x optical zoom

Review

Evaluation of Sony Xperia 1 V and Google Pixel 7 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 1 V
vs
Pixel 7 Pro

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1644 x 3840 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 19.5:9
PPI 643 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 600 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 88.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xperia 1 V
n/a
Pixel 7 Pro
1088 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 71 mm (2.8 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 212 g (7.48 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green White, Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 1 V
84.2%
Pixel 7 Pro +5%
88.7%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 1 V and Google Pixel 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Google Tensor G2
Max clock 3200 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 8 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 680 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS ~1153 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 1 V +35%
1427
Pixel 7 Pro
1054
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 1 V +59%
5054
Pixel 7 Pro
3183
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xperia 1 V +42%
1122156
Pixel 7 Pro
789237
CPU - 213533
GPU - 317412
Memory - 110534
UX - 149583
Total score 1122156 789237
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 44.9 °C
Stability - 71%
Graphics test - 38 FPS
Graphics score - 6393
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 9113
Video editing - 6731
Photo editing - 18371
Data manipulation - 10813
Writing score - 16272
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM - Stock Android
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 30 W 23 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (46% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:49 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:23 hr 09:10 hr
Watching video 13:04 hr 14:51 hr
Gaming 05:14 hr 04:48 hr
Standby 157 hr 76 hr
General battery life
Xperia 1 V +31%
35:50 hr
Pixel 7 Pro
27:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 5.2x Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 126°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.35"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3 - 2.8
- Focal length: 85 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.5"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.0 -
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 1.25 microns -
Sensor size 1/2.9" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot - No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Xperia 1 V
n/a
Pixel 7 Pro
88.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2023 October 2022
Release date June 2023 October 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 1 V is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
