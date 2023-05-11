Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 1 V vs Razr Plus – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1 V (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on May 11, 2023, against the Motorola Razr Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1 V
  • The rear camera has a 5.2x optical zoom
  • Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3800 mAh
  • 56% higher pixel density (643 vs 413 PPI)
  • Shows 30% longer battery life (35:50 vs 27:32 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1473 and 1288 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Razr Plus
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Delivers 12% higher peak brightness (1055 against 945 nits)

Review

Evaluation of Sony Xperia 1 V and Motorola Razr Plus crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 1 V
vs
Razr Plus

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.9 inches
Resolution 1644 x 3840 pixels 1080 x 2640 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 22:9
PPI 643 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 1400 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 -
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xperia 1 V
945 nits
Razr Plus +12%
1055 nits

Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 170.83 mm (6.73 inches)
Width 71 mm (2.8 inches) 73.95 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 6.99 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 188.5 g (6.65 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP52
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 1 V
84.2%
Razr Plus +1%
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 1 V and Motorola Razr Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 8 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 730
GPU clock 680 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 1 V +14%
1473
Razr Plus
1288
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 1 V +28%
4686
Razr Plus
3668
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xperia 1 V +7%
1137550
Razr Plus
1061209
CPU - 333083
GPU - 310099
Memory - 208685
UX - 200258
Total score 1137550 1061209
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM - My UX

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 3800 mAh
Max charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes Yes (5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:27 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:23 hr 09:24 hr
Watching video 13:04 hr 12:12 hr
Gaming 05:14 hr 04:06 hr
Standby 157 hr 93 hr
General battery life
Xperia 1 V +30%
35:50 hr
Razr Plus
27:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 5.2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens - 108°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.35"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3 - 2.8
- Focal length: 85 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.5"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/3"
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 1.25 microns -
Sensor size 1/2.9" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/k/v/r/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot - No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2023 June 2023
Release date June 2023 June 2023
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 1 V is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
