Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 1 V vs Galaxy Note 10 Plus – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 1 V vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

86 out of 100
Sony Xperia 1 V
VS
65 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Sony Xperia 1 V
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1 V (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on May 11, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9825 and came out 46 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1 V
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1129K versus 552K)
  • The rear camera has a 5.2x optical zoom
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • 30% higher pixel density (643 vs 495 PPI)
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (30:42 vs 27:35 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 3-years and 10-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Delivers 18% higher peak brightness (942 against 801 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 8.19% more screen real estate
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Supports higher wattage charging (45W versus 30W)

Review

Evaluation of Sony Xperia 1 V and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 1 V
vs
Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Display

Type OLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1644 x 3840 pixels 1440 x 3040 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 19:9
PPI 643 ppi 495 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 700 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 92.39%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 95.4%
PWM 376 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 1 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xperia 1 V +18%
942 nits
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
801 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 71 mm (2.8 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 1 V
84.2%
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +10%
92.39%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 1 V and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825
Max clock 3200 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Mali-G76 MP12
GPU clock 680 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS ~652 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xperia 1 V +104%
1129854
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
552628
CPU - 139273
GPU - 177762
Memory - 118225
UX - 114971
Total score 1129854 552628
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 47.7 °C 38.8 °C
Stability - 97%
Graphics test - 20 FPS
Graphics score - 3377
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 7248
Video editing - 5835
Photo editing - 19486
Data manipulation - 6789
Writing score - 10979
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1000 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM - One UI 4.0
OS size 40 GB 31.6 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh
Max charge power 30 W 45 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:57 hr 07:37 hr
Watching video 12:35 hr 14:19 hr
Gaming 05:14 hr 04:43 hr
Standby 113 hr 97 hr
General battery life
Xperia 1 V +11%
30:42 hr
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
27:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 5.2x Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.35"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3 - 2.8
- Focal length: 85 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.5"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.6
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.25 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot - No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Xperia 1 V +6%
90.6 dB
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
85.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2023 August 2019
Release date June 2023 August 2019
SAR (head) - 0.19 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Yes, 0 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 1 V is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Sony Xperia 1 V vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
2. Sony Xperia 1 V vs Xperia 1 IV
3. Sony Xperia 1 V vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro
4. Sony Xperia 1 V vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
5. Sony Xperia 1 V vs Google Pixel 7 Pro
6. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Galaxy Z Flip 5
7. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Galaxy Z Fold 4
8. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Galaxy Z Flip 4
9. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs S23 Plus
10. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs S23 Ultra
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский