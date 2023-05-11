Sony Xperia 1 V vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1 V (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on May 11, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9825 and came out 46 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1 V
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1129K versus 552K)
- The rear camera has a 5.2x optical zoom
- Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
- 30% higher pixel density (643 vs 495 PPI)
- Shows 11% longer battery life (30:42 vs 27:35 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- The phone is 3-years and 10-months newer
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Delivers 18% higher peak brightness (942 against 801 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Thinner bezels – 8.19% more screen real estate
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Supports higher wattage charging (45W versus 30W)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
100*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1644 x 3840 pixels
|1440 x 3040 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|19:9
|PPI
|643 ppi
|495 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|700 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1000 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.2%
|92.39%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|95.4%
|PWM
|376 Hz
|250 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|3.6 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|165 mm (6.5 inches)
|162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
|Width
|71 mm (2.8 inches)
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|187 g (6.6 oz)
|196 g (6.91 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green
|White, Black, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|2730 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Mali-G76 MP12
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|770 MHz
|FLOPS
|~3481 GFLOPS
|~652 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 1 V +104%
1472
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 1 V +80%
4666
2592
|CPU
|-
|139273
|GPU
|-
|177762
|Memory
|-
|118225
|UX
|-
|114971
|Total score
|1129854
|552628
|Max surface temperature
|47.7 °C
|38.8 °C
|Stability
|-
|97%
|Graphics test
|-
|20 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|3377
|Web score
|-
|7248
|Video editing
|-
|5835
|Photo editing
|-
|19486
|Data manipulation
|-
|6789
|Writing score
|-
|10979
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|12 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1000 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|-
|One UI 4.0
|OS size
|40 GB
|31.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Max charge power
|30 W
|45 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes
|Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (65% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:05 hr
|Web browsing
|09:57 hr
|07:37 hr
|Watching video
|12:35 hr
|14:19 hr
|Gaming
|05:14 hr
|04:43 hr
|Standby
|113 hr
|97 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 5.2x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.35"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3 - 2.8
- Focal length: 85 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.5"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|3648 x 2736
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/1.6
|Focal length
|24 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.25 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.9"
|1/2.65"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|-
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2023
|August 2019
|Release date
|June 2023
|August 2019
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.19 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.4 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|Yes, 0 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 1 V is definitely a better buy.
