Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 1 vs iPhone XR – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 1 vs Apple iPhone XR

Сони Иксперия 1
VS
Эпл Айфон XR
Sony Xperia 1
Apple iPhone XR

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1
  • 7.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (440K versus 59K)
  • 97% higher pixel density (643 vs 326 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 358 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 2942 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Sony
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 51% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1108 and 736 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 1
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1644 x 3840 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 19.5:9
PPI 643 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 100%
PWM 245 Hz Not detected
Response time 3.6 ms 32.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1920:1
Max. Brightness
Xperia 1
663 nits
iPhone XR +4%
690 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 167 mm (6.57 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 72 mm (2.83 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP65 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Purple White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 1 +4%
82%
iPhone XR
79%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 1 and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 585 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 1
736
iPhone XR +51%
1108
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 1 +16%
2551
iPhone XR
2197
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia 1 +10%
366650
iPhone XR
334326
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 1 +636%
440134
iPhone XR
59816
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
OS size 23 GB 11.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 2942 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (40% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:43 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 1
8:57 hr
iPhone XR +52%
13:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 1
11:10 hr
iPhone XR +36%
15:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 1 +66%
25:00 hr
iPhone XR
15:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 135° -
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia 1 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Xperia 1
99
iPhone XR +4%
103
Video quality
Xperia 1
84
iPhone XR +14%
96
Generic camera score
Xperia 1
94
iPhone XR +7%
101

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 1
82.5 dB
iPhone XR +6%
87.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 September 2018
Release date April 2019 October 2018
Launch price ~ 887 USD ~ 812 USD
SAR (head) 1.12 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.95 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia 1. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone XR.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Sony Xperia 1 or Apple iPhone 11
2. Sony Xperia 1 or Apple iPhone 11 Pro
3. Sony Xperia 1 or Samsung Galaxy S20
4. Sony Xperia 1 or Huawei P40
5. Sony Xperia 1 or Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
6. Apple iPhone XR or Samsung Galaxy S10
7. Apple iPhone XR or iPhone 11
8. Apple iPhone XR or iPhone XS
9. Apple iPhone XR or iPhone 11 Pro
10. Apple iPhone XR or OnePlus 7T

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish