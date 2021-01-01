Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Huawei P40, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.