Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Huawei P40, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1
  • 52% higher pixel density (643 vs 422 PPI)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Water-resistant body (IP65 classification)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (653 against 583 nits)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (89 vs 79 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 3800 vs 3300 mAh
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (485K versus 440K)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 1
vs
Huawei P40

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1644 x 3840 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 19.5:9
PPI 643 ppi 422 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 82% 86.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 129.7%
PWM 245 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 7 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia 1 +12%
653 nits
Huawei P40
583 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 167 mm (6.57 inches) 148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
Width 72 mm (2.83 inches) 71.1 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof IP65 IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Purple Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Xperia 1
82%
Huawei P40 +5%
86.3%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 1 and Huawei P40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 585 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 1
737
Huawei P40 +5%
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 1
2578
Huawei P40 +20%
3101
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 1
440044
Huawei P40 +10%
485432
AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking List (72nd and 46th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM - EMUI 11
OS size 23 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 3800 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (40% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 1
8:57 hr
Huawei P40 +55%
13:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 1
11:10 hr
Huawei P40 +65%
18:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 1 +12%
25:00 hr
Huawei P40
22:26 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8200 x 6100
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 135° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia 1 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 1 +3%
81.8 dB
Huawei P40
79.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 March 2020
Release date April 2019 March 2020
Launch price ~ 887 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 1.12 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.95 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 is definitely a better buy.

