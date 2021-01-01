Sony Xperia 1 vs Huawei P40
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Huawei P40, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1
- 52% higher pixel density (643 vs 422 PPI)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Water-resistant body (IP65 classification)
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (653 against 583 nits)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40
- Shows 13% longer battery life (89 vs 79 hours)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 3800 vs 3300 mAh
- 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (485K versus 440K)
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
79
76
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
80
86
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
66
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
95
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
74
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1644 x 3840 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|643 ppi
|422 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|82%
|86.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|100%
|129.7%
|PWM
|245 Hz
|245 Hz
|Response time
|3.6 ms
|7 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|167 mm (6.57 inches)
|148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
|Width
|72 mm (2.83 inches)
|71.1 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP65
|IP53
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Purple
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2860 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Mali G76 MP16
|GPU clock
|585 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|~896 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
737
Huawei P40 +5%
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2578
Huawei P40 +20%
3101
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
440044
Huawei P40 +10%
485432
AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking List (72nd and 46th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|-
|EMUI 11
|OS size
|23 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|3800 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (40% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
8:57 hr
Huawei P40 +55%
13:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:10 hr
Huawei P40 +65%
18:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 1 +12%
25:00 hr
22:26 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8200 x 6100
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|135°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Sony Xperia 1 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|24 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
99
Video quality
84
Generic camera score
94
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|21
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2019
|March 2020
|Release date
|April 2019
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 887 USD
|~ 625 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.12 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.95 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 is definitely a better buy.
