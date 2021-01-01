Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 1 vs V40 ThinQ – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 1 vs LG V40 ThinQ

Сони Иксперия 1
Sony Xperia 1
VS
Лджи V40 ThinQ
LG V40 ThinQ

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the LG V40 ThinQ, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1
  • 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (440K versus 293K)
  • Shows 23% longer battery life (79 vs 64 hours)
  • 20% higher pixel density (643 vs 537 PPI)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the LG V40 ThinQ
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 1
vs
V40 ThinQ

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1644 x 3840 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 19.5:9
PPI 643 ppi 537 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 82% 83.85%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 96.5%
PWM 245 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 4.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia 1 +4%
653 nits
V40 ThinQ
626 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 167 mm (6.57 inches) 158.8 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 72 mm (2.83 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof IP65 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Purple Black, Gray, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Xperia 1
82%
V40 ThinQ +2%
83.85%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 1 and LG V40 ThinQ in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 630
GPU clock 585 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 1
2578
V40 ThinQ
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 1 +50%
440044
V40 ThinQ
293915

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM - LG UX 7.1
OS size 23 GB 20.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (40% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 36 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:31 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 1 +6%
8:57 hr
V40 ThinQ
8:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 1 +9%
11:10 hr
V40 ThinQ
10:17 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 1 +17%
25:00 hr
V40 ThinQ
21:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 135° 107°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia 1 from DxOMark Photo samples of LG V40 ThinQ from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.4 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 1
81.8 dB
V40 ThinQ +2%
83.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 October 2018
Release date April 2019 October 2018
Launch price ~ 887 USD ~ 700 USD
SAR (head) 1.12 W/kg 0.318 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.95 W/kg 1.2 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 1 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
